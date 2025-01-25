  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Jiri on JRE

LETS GO FOR IT



Talks about his martial arts mentality, and how he fights super confident without fear and that sometimes its a good thing and sometimes bad, that the energy has to be channeled correctly

At the end he goes into Why he thought about the Black Magic/Poatan thing

He also says that the "BJP" nickname, the UFC doesnt like it, because it means BOMB AS FUCK (or BOMB ASS FUCK, ahaha hard to tell) in Czh!

Says he doesnt like it when people dont keep the same energy before the fight as after, but even though Hill insulted him, he will still have a drink with him after. He says its important to be yourself always.

This is a 2 hr interview and as we know Jiri sometimes struggles, because he doesnt know the right words, but its still a pretty good interview and Joe helps him along. Jiri's english improves when its casual conversation over him trying to explain his philosophy
 
saw a lil clip from this while cruising IG on the shitter earlier!

Thanks for the link to the 'whole show'.

Now just gotta find two hours

HHJ said:
He also says that the "BJP" nickname, the UFC doesnt like it, because it means BOMB AS FUCK (or BOMB ASS FUCK, ahaha hard to tell) in Czh!
Grabbed straight from Wiki

Procházka is known for his catchphrase, "BJP" (B'e-y'e-p'e; Czech: [bɛːjɛːpɛː] <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:BJPCZ.ogg" title="File:BJPCZ.ogg">ⓘ</a>). It is the Czech initialism for "Bomby jak piča(!)" (English: Bomb The Shit Out of 'Em[!] or Bomb-'em-up[!]), it is Procházka's battle cry and also the name of his merchandise brand.
mahavishnunj said:
Does he talk about those 2 hot sweaty dudes?
giphy.gif
 
Does he talk about those 2 hot sweaty dudes?
Blanqa Blanqua said:
2 crazy guys, but interesting where your mind went bro

I just envisioned the 3 of them sitting around oiled up and naked playing cards or something. I don't know why you had to make it gay.
 
