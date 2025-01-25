LETS GO FOR IT







Talks about his martial arts mentality, and how he fights super confident without fear and that sometimes its a good thing and sometimes bad, that the energy has to be channeled correctly



At the end he goes into Why he thought about the Black Magic/Poatan thing



He also says that the "BJP" nickname, the UFC doesnt like it, because it means BOMB AS FUCK (or BOMB ASS FUCK, ahaha hard to tell) in Czh!



Says he doesnt like it when people dont keep the same energy before the fight as after, but even though Hill insulted him, he will still have a drink with him after. He says its important to be yourself always.



This is a 2 hr interview and as we know Jiri sometimes struggles, because he doesnt know the right words, but its still a pretty good interview and Joe helps him along. Jiri's english improves when its casual conversation over him trying to explain his philosophy