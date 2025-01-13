  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

is Jiri underrated now?

Guy is 30-5, and has only lost to Alex in the UFC. Imo, he is the second best LHW on the planet and he might make easy work of Hill who, I know he's good, but he hasn't been tested as much as Jiri.
I think Poatan is the only one who has the tools to beat Jiri, not just because he has the power but the precision. The other LHWs don't have that combo and Jiri won't give them the same respect like he gave to Alex, kinda like how he did against Rakic, kept moving forward and ended up getting to Rakic.
I think he'll do the same to Hill. He might get hurt but his crazy pressure, durability and style will get him the KO.
 
dxVv81SMCxNF1swKa6.webp
 
He's the best LHW not named Alex Periera. Just cause Jiri lost to him twice doesn't mean he's shit or anything.
I hope he KO's Hill
 
He's solid for sure but it just happens to be a pretty weak era for 205 so he probably doesn't get the credit he deserves.
 
Sounds like the CV of an “up and comer” according to some on sherdog
 
I really like jiri. I wouldn't have been mad if he beat Alex either time. Dude is a warrior and every second he is in the cage he is entertaining. Anyone who doesn't like him as a fighter isn't from the school of just bleed.
 
Underrated? Idk. Accurately rated now, maybe. Coming into the 2nd poatan fight without any idea what to do about leg kicks after getting his shit kicked in by rakic and poatan earlier by kicks is really dumb. Definitely a fighter who's been a "losing until he wasn't" in too many fights.
 
100%. I also think that Hill is going to regret that he was taunting Jiri for so long....Jiri wants to hurt Hill, and badly...
 
yes, But he's always Overlooked and underestimated. That's why he's so fun. Everyone thinks that you can just stay composed and "technical" against him.


He doesn't fight to win rounds, he fights to finish fights so he's different in that way.
 
Jiri's so easy to hit in the face that he might be the next big Power Slap star. He's still overrated. All offense, no defense can be fun to watch and can win a number of fights but it's not sustainable at Jiri's level of competition.
 
Poatan dumpstered him but compared to everyone else (besides Ankalaev) Jiri's still a killer. I think he destroys Clownass Jamahal
 
Ank gave him a very exciting fight and the result was in question until the death-fist.

Underrated ? No.

Some of his weaknesses better known ? Yes.

Anyone that faces Jiri at 205 is in danger.
 
In my humble opinion he's always been a bit overrated. Glass cannon, LHW version of gaethje. All offense at the expense of his defense.

This is the same guy that went life and death with the ghost of Christmas past version of Glover. And should've lost. That's not a good look. That same version of Glover got manhandled by Hill.

At first I was pretty confident that jiri would beat Hill but I've since changed my tune. If Hill is patient and doesn't pay rock em sock em robots jiri will give him opportunities to hurt him and KO him.

Jiri could buzzsaw through Hill too. This fight isn't easy to call because it can go so many different ways. Hell I can see Hill winning a decision.
 
Jiri sucks technically but he makes it work. Maybe I can't appreciate his technical skills. I don't think he is dumb or incapable of learning. He has this thing where he wants to fight where the opponent is strongest at.

I will admit this gen of LHWs aren't well rounded. They are big as hell though.
 
There are issues with Jiri that might blur the vision that a lot of people have of him:

-he lost to the current champ twice, which usually means he's not getting into title picture anytime soon;
-the guy's been in the UFC since 2020, however only has 6 fights there, and despite the high profile of many of these fights, he got finished in two of those, and the small amount of activity just isn't enough to bring him at the forefront of this roster of highly recognizable UFC stars; and
-his kamikaze style is a treat to watch, but it's incredibly chaotic as he usually ends up getting rocked pretty bad at some point...while he still wins the majority of those fights, the people watching do remember that he got rocked, that his style is just super risky, and a lot of folks watching might get that lasting impression of a guy getting hurt in almost every fight, managing to turn the tides almost in some sort of "lucky" way;

A solid win over Hill should remind everyone that Jiri is a solid top 3 guy at 205. This guy just needs more activity (it's not his fault, he got injured a few times). He fucking brings it every time he steps into the cage, he's got a phenomenal aura to him, and his style is just so fan-friendly.
 
I do not think he is under-rated. I think he was exposed by Glover - he looked horrible in that fight. I question his fight IQ as well. If he dominates Hill, which I do not think he will, I will change my mind.
 
Jiri is hard to evaluate. He's obviously good, but much of his style is reliant on just hitting harder than his opponents. Which isn't the worst trait to have as a fighter especially at that weight, but Jiri has been fighting forever and he has been proving forever that his chin is insane. With a style like that it's only a question of time until the tides turn on him. Getting finished twice by Alex does not benefit either. It's long before we have to call him washed or chinny, but the whole picture and the more recent picture both overlap, providing a rather concerning outlook.

Fortunately he doesn't fight that often, but those warning signs should probably not go unnoticed. As long as he's not fighting Alex he's probably fine for now.
LHWs title picture is confusing af for a while now though. I would personally not think of him as an underdog against Hill.
 
