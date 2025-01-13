is Jiri underrated now?

There are issues with Jiri that might blur the vision that a lot of people have of him:



-he lost to the current champ twice, which usually means he's not getting into title picture anytime soon;

-the guy's been in the UFC since 2020, however only has 6 fights there, and despite the high profile of many of these fights, he got finished in two of those, and the small amount of activity just isn't enough to bring him at the forefront of this roster of highly recognizable UFC stars; and

-his kamikaze style is a treat to watch, but it's incredibly chaotic as he usually ends up getting rocked pretty bad at some point...while he still wins the majority of those fights, the people watching do remember that he got rocked, that his style is just super risky, and a lot of folks watching might get that lasting impression of a guy getting hurt in almost every fight, managing to turn the tides almost in some sort of "lucky" way;



A solid win over Hill should remind everyone that Jiri is a solid top 3 guy at 205. This guy just needs more activity (it's not his fault, he got injured a few times). He fucking brings it every time he steps into the cage, he's got a phenomenal aura to him, and his style is just so fan-friendly.