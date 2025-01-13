is Jiri underrated now?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Guy is 30-5, and has only lost to Alex in the UFC. Imo, he is the second best LHW on the planet and he might make easy work of Hill who, I know he's good, but he hasn't been tested as much as Jiri.
I think Poatan is the only one who has the tools to beat Jiri, not just because he has the power but the precision. The other LHWs don't have that combo and Jiri won't give them the same respect like he gave to Alex, kinda like how he did against Rakic, kept moving forward and ended up getting to Rakic.
I think he'll do the same to Hill. He might get hurt but his crazy pressure, durability and style will get him the KO.
