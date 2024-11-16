  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jiri Prochazka starting new MMA project to help Amateur fighters

Czech MMA on the rise!
Jiri Prochazka is currently in fullfight preparation, but even this wont stop him from starting another "side quest". In past Jiri succesfully started project's like BJP Foundation which is basically charity which help sick kids... or Allchymist (Jiri's own supplement). Now he is starting something very special, mainly for MMA community / MMA Fighters. - BJP Institute - Jiri decided to start to train/help amateur mma fighters...offering them mma camps on expanses of his own sponsor. Accommandation, food, drinks, supplements,etc... all of this for free. Only conditions to sign up for first BJP Institut camp are - official status of active fighter, 15+ years old, own full mma equipment and atleast 1 ammateur fight on record. First camp is scheduled for 07.12.2024-08.12.2024 - 4 mma trainings and multiple seminars under former UFC champ Jiri Prochazka and top of Cz/Sk scene.


Here is also more info about fullfight preparation which i mention earlier - Czech Interview where Jiri talks about his 3 week camp in Japan. (eng sub) -


fightcamp currently continues in Mexico -

 
Getting brain damage? No Jiri that will not turn out well on normal people.
 
Sounds awesome!

MMA fighters giving back is very wholesome.

Just so long as no one has to sign a contract that prevents them from having complete freedom in the future, of course!
 
the thumbnail for that video looks like it's a documentary for a history piece on ancient Mesopotamia or something.
 
