Jiri Prochazka is currently in fullfight preparation, but even this wont stop him from starting another "side quest". In past Jiri succesfully started project's like BJP Foundation which is basically charity which help sick kids... or Allchymist (Jiri's own supplement). Now he is starting something very special, mainly for MMA community / MMA Fighters. - BJP Institute - Jiri decided to start to train/help amateur mma fighters...offering them mma camps on expanses of his own sponsor. Accommandation, food, drinks, supplements,etc... all of this for free. Only conditions to sign up for first BJP Institut camp are - official status of active fighter, 15+ years old, own full mma equipment and atleast 1 ammateur fight on record. First camp is scheduled for 07.12.2024-08.12.2024 - 4 mma trainings and multiple seminars under former UFC champ Jiri Prochazka and top of Cz/Sk scene.
Here is also more info about fullfight preparation which i mention earlier - Czech Interview where Jiri talks about his 3 week camp in Japan. (eng sub) -
fightcamp currently continues in Mexico -
