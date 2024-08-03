And this little fight with Ankalaev, huh...

Sports-wise, from his point of view, it was a necessary fight. He needs to prove himself against a solid guy from the top 5.

However, from Poatan's point of view, I think his next opponent should be Ankalaev. It may sound contradictory, but whether we like it or not, Poatan also has something to prove, and that something is the answer to how he will do against a wrestler of origin.

That said, I imagine that with Makhachev's injury, the UFC needed Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi, and Poatan probably rightly didn't want to fight there.
 
If Poatan is going to be out to rest OR going up for a HW bout, then I dont mind if Ank fights one more time.

However, if Poatan takes a LHW fight against someone down the ranks, then that would suck.

Anks claim to a title shot rests on two things:

1) he is the only one from the Top 5 coming off of a win (I know, I know W over Johnny Walker is still better than a loss)

2) Poatan has fought and beat everyone else from the Top 5 except Ank.
 
