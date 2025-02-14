  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Who will fight against Ankalaev on his first Title defence?

sandokan83

sandokan83

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
765
Reaction score
613
Gentlemen, the Leader has returned: Me. Well, I don´t want you to start sucking my dick in joy for “seeing me”, cut the crap and let´s get down to business.

Ankalaev will be the champion. It is as likely as Aldo being KOed by Mcgregor, as Wandelei has been KOed by countless fighters, and as true as Poatan not being Indian.


So….who will he fight next? That is the Question. And a good one, like all I made.

So, who do you think will fight against the Future champion Ankalaev next?
 
I think they gonna give Alex a rematch but it will be good for ankalaev so he can finish all questions and then maybe jamahal he deserves next shot after Pereira
 
giphy.gif



POATAN WINS

so get back in your cave troll
 
