Media Alex Pereira rates fighters in terms of difficulty to fight.

GY-vBAHXUAArp5f




 
Very accurate, Dricus would be easy if it were at 205, but becomes a 7-8 at 185
 
He clearly doesn't like DDP or Ankalaev who should be an 8.
 
At least I ca agree with the Aspinall and Jon ratings. Rountree being a 7 though...
 
Anklets are mad their favorite fighter who is too dumb to wrestle until he's eaten 100 leg kicks is rated a 5 by the hardest leg kicker in the game right now. Comedy, really.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Rakic is 100% harder than ankalaev.

Rakic is going to beat ankalaev later this month. he's a way more proven fighter.
I disagree. He lost to Volkan, Jan (injury, but it was pretty even until then) and Jiri already. I’d bet on Ank against all of them, except Jiri.
I would, however, be very happy to be proven wrong in this case. Rakić is somehow always below his maximum potential, maybe it’s his time to shine.
 
