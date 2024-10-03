Red Lantern
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 22
- Reaction score
- 163
Rakic is 100% harder than ankalaev.Rakić and Rountree harder than Ankalaev? C’mon man.
That was my initial reaction but the truth is Ankalaev doesn’t employ enough grappling and believes he can take Poatan on the feet. It’s ridiculousRakić and Rountree harder than Ankalaev? C’mon man.
I disagree. He lost to Volkan, Jan (injury, but it was pretty even until then) and Jiri already. I’d bet on Ank against all of them, except Jiri.Rakic is 100% harder than ankalaev.
Rakic is going to beat ankalaev later this month. he's a way more proven fighter.