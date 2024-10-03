RockyLockridge said: Rakic is 100% harder than ankalaev.



I disagree. He lost to Volkan, Jan (injury, but it was pretty even until then) and Jiri already. I’d bet on Ank against all of them, except Jiri.I would, however, be very happy to be proven wrong in this case. Rakić is somehow always below his maximum potential, maybe it’s his time to shine.