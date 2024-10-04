How would you rate Alex' (potential) opponents?

Iroh

Iroh

The Dragon of the West
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 2, 2008
Messages
51,783
Reaction score
25,763
I'm sure most have seen the clip of Alex rating his (potential) opponents, so I wondered what the Sherbros would rate it with regards to the difficulty they would pose to Alex in a fight.

Alex' own rating. Stole this from the other thread,
1728025556910.png

10 being the highest difficulty, 1 being the lowest difficulty.
 
Ank and Rountree should switch numbers in that picture and it's all good.
 
Iroh said:
You think DDP is the easiest match up out of them all?
Click to expand...
Depends on the weight class. If Alex forced himself to cut down to 185 again to fight DDP, I don't think that would be easy at all. I'd still pick Alex but it would be close to 50/50. If DDP moves up to 205, Alex smokes him imo.

Stylistically Alex seems to be the worst matchup for DDP.
 
It's only a matter of time before one these guys beats him. Ankalaev is probably his biggest problem at LHW right now, I'd rate him 8/10. I don't think Khalil beats him, 4/10 maybe. If he went up to HW and fought someone like Blaydes or Spivac he'd get his salad tossed, so no point talking about Jon or Aspinall. Would be pretty funny if Rakic beat Ankalaev then took the belt from Alex though.
 
Khalil would be a 3 imo. Ankalaev and Dricus 8. Robert 5 and Rakic 6.

Chimaev 7, Jon Jones and Aspinall should be a 10.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dionysian
Rewatch reminder: Jiri/Alex was the only time I've seen Alex uneasy standing
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
blaseblase
blaseblase
GloveParadox
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Nobru
Nobru

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,750
Messages
56,280,524
Members
175,145
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top