How would you rate Alex' (potential) opponents?

Iroh
The Dragon of the West
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2008
- Messages
- 51,783
- Reaction score
- 25,763
I'm sure most have seen the clip of Alex rating his (potential) opponents, so I wondered what the Sherbros would rate it with regards to the difficulty they would pose to Alex in a fight.
Alex' own rating. Stole this from the other thread,
10 being the highest difficulty, 1 being the lowest difficulty.
Alex' own rating. Stole this from the other thread,
10 being the highest difficulty, 1 being the lowest difficulty.