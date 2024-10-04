How would you rate Alex' (potential) opponents?

It's only a matter of time before one these guys beats him. Ankalaev is probably his biggest problem at LHW right now, I'd rate him 8/10. I don't think Khalil beats him, 4/10 maybe. If he went up to HW and fought someone like Blaydes or Spivac he'd get his salad tossed, so no point talking about Jon or Aspinall. Would be pretty funny if Rakic beat Ankalaev then took the belt from Alex though.