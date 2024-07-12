Dr Fong said: Thread is about to be overrun by Poatan fanboys desperately trying to insist that Ankalaev hasn't 'earned' his shot.



Poatan is not going to let you suck his balls just because you are on an internet forum trying to shield him from fighting any wrestlers.



Even though Ank's resume is inarguably weak, he deserves the next shot to shut up entitled neckbeards till next Ramadan as he's the freshest matchup in the division and on a win streak. There isn't an alternative fight, as a Jan rematch doesn't really stir anyone up nor has Jan leveled up to make anyone believe he'll fare better against a noticeably better Alex. Ulberg still needs a few wins. Khalil needs another win or two.