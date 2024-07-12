Ankalaev is going to do that to himself in the first round anyway and get shadowrealmed.Rumored: @IronGolem007 , @Leon Edwards and @andgonsil attending these negotiations and insisting on a "no takedowns" clause.
It's going to be hard to top Hill honestly, since he only threw a single standing head strike, but if he one punch man's ankalaev, it'll be my fight of the year without a doubt and watching the utter meltdown here would be splendid.One of the most unlikable guys on the roster. I’d love for this to be one of Alex’s easiest fights.
What if...Poatan is too?Nah man, Ankalaev is using the art of war and deception to make people think it's going to go one way when it's really going to go another.
No one else comes close this year, really.Forget the ESPY...
Sherdog Fighter of the Year - Alex Pereira
Even though Ank's resume is inarguably weak, he deserves the next shot to shut up entitled neckbeards till next Ramadan as he's the freshest matchup in the division and on a win streak. There isn't an alternative fight, as a Jan rematch doesn't really stir anyone up nor has Jan leveled up to make anyone believe he'll fare better against a noticeably better Alex. Ulberg still needs a few wins. Khalil needs another win or two.Thread is about to be overrun by Poatan fanboys desperately trying to insist that Ankalaev hasn't 'earned' his shot.
Poatan is not going to let you suck his balls just because you are on an internet forum trying to shield him from fighting any wrestlers.
Don't be scared, homies.
Yup. I give him credit for trying to get a shot at the belt, but guy is a snore fest in the cage.He’s never had an exciting fight… I won’t even click his videos due to guaranteed boredom.