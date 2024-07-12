Rumored Magomed Ankalaev Says He's In "Deep Negotiations" For "Easy Fight" Vs Alex Pereira

svmr_db said:
Rumored: @IronGolem007 , @Leon Edwards and @andgonsil attending these negotiations and insisting on a "no takedowns" clause.
Ankalaev is going to do that to himself in the first round anyway and get shadowrealmed.
shadowrealm-get-out.gif
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
One of the most unlikable guys on the roster. I’d love for this to be one of Alex’s easiest fights.
It's going to be hard to top Hill honestly, since he only threw a single standing head strike, but if he one punch man's ankalaev, it'll be my fight of the year without a doubt and watching the utter meltdown here would be splendid.
 
Thread is about to be overrun by Poatan fanboys desperately trying to insist that Ankalaev hasn't 'earned' his shot.

Poatan is not going to let you suck his balls just because you are on an internet forum trying to shield him from fighting any wrestlers.

Don't be scared, homies.
 
Dr Fong said:
Thread is about to be overrun by Poatan fanboys desperately trying to insist that Ankalaev hasn't 'earned' his shot.

Poatan is not going to let you suck his balls just because you are on an internet forum trying to shield him from fighting any wrestlers.

Don't be scared, homies.
Even though Ank's resume is inarguably weak, he deserves the next shot to shut up entitled neckbeards till next Ramadan as he's the freshest matchup in the division and on a win streak. There isn't an alternative fight, as a Jan rematch doesn't really stir anyone up nor has Jan leveled up to make anyone believe he'll fare better against a noticeably better Alex. Ulberg still needs a few wins. Khalil needs another win or two.
 
Dude needs to learn to sell a fight better.

If you keep insisting your opponent is worthless, who cares if you win? You beat a worthless scrub.

And if you lose, it just makes you look that much worse.
 
