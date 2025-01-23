Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)

Ankalaev looked smaller than Jan Błachowicz

So I just finished re-watching Ankalaev vs. Rakic, and then I re-watched the Jan Błachowicz x Magomed Ankalaev fight.After that, I re-watched Alex Pereira fight Jan Błachowicz ... in what was arguably Alex'@ LHW.The first thing that jumped out is, whileTo Ankalaev's credit, he appears sturdy, fluid with his punches, lets his hands go with impunity, and seems very relaxed in the cage.... while against Rakic, Ankalaev was definitely the aggressor — because Rakic offered NO THREAT and was always moving, backing-up, yielding — this was because (while bigger than Ankalaev), Rakicto hold Ankalaev back.By contrast, against Błachowicz, Ankalaev was much more cautious ... it was actually Jan Błachowicz who was the aggressor, with Magomed backing up, countering "with speed," but was constantly "holding back," not putting much power or staying in the pocket.r. Błachowicz was also much more effective than Rakic in smashing Ankalaev's calves.Yet, when facing Alex Pereira, it was Błachowicz, who was always yielding, moving backward. It was Błachowicz, who was getting his legs smashed-in.He couldn't deal with Alex on the feet.85% of the Błachowicz fight was Alex Pereira "hunting" Jan Błachowicz ... yet 85% of the Ankalaev fight, it was Jan "hunting" Magomed.Obviously, anything can happen in a fight.But it was clear to me that Magomed Ankalaevcompared to Jan Błachowicz ... and wasof Jan's power ... while Jan Błachowicz is the one whoagainst Alex Pereira ... and wasofpower.MMA Math? Maybe.But I think Magomed is going to appear dwarfed by Alex, when they actually get in the cage together, and if he was cautious about Jan's leg kicks and power, he's going to find himself in a world of pain from Alex' leg kicks and power.Thoughts?