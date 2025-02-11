Ankalaev = Nondescript / Nothing

Edward Henry Berg
The Pittsburg Windmill
- Nov 24, 2022
- 5,139
- 10,527
It's amazing how so many people want to make Magomed Ankalaev into some kind of "great Russian wrestler" ...
Dude is not even close
At best, Ankalaev = a competent wrestler, who rarely USES wrestling.
He's never faced anyone of note in grappling / wrestling ...
For those who sing the praises of Ankalaev's "Win Record," they need to just realize he's NEVER faced anyone of who matters today.
(Oh, sorry, he had "a draw" with Jan Błachowicz ... and was thoroughly dominated through most of it.)
The idea of Ankalaev being "a threat" to Pereira is actually laughable
Yeah, sure, he has "a chance" to win — hell, anybody does — but that is not the way to bet.
At the end of the day, Magomed Ankalaev has never actually defeated a single Champion, in any discipline ...
While Alex Pereira has defeated MULTIPLE Champions, in EVERY division he's ever been in, and in every fighting brand in which he's ever competed.
Yeah, yeah, the UFC is promoting this fight, to make money, but the truth is Pereira vs. Ankalaev = A MISMATCH ... and it doesn't favor Ankalaev
