Ankalaev = Nondescript / Nothing

It's amazing how so many people want to make Magomed Ankalaev into some kind of "great Russian wrestler" ...Dude is not even closeAt best, Ankalaev = awrestler, whoUSES wrestling.He's never faced anyone of note in grappling / wrestling ...For those who sing the praises of Ankalaev's "Win Record," they need to just realize he's NEVER faced anyone of who matters today.(Oh, sorry, he had "a draw" with Jan Błachowicz ... and was thoroughly dominated through most of it.)The idea of Ankalaev being "a threat" to Pereira is actually laughableYeah, sure, he has "a chance" to win — hell, anybody does — but that is not the way to bet.At the end of the day, Magomed Ankalaev has never actually defeatedChampion, indiscipline ...While Alex Pereira has defeated MULTIPLE Champions, in EVERY division he's ever been in, and in every fighting brand in which he's ever competed.Yeah, yeah, the UFC is promoting this fight, to make money, but the truth is Pereira vs. Ankalaev = A MISMATCH ... and it doesn't favor Ankalaev