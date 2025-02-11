  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ankalaev = Nondescript / Nothing

It's amazing how so many people want to make Magomed Ankalaev into some kind of "great Russian wrestler" ...

Dude is not even close <lol>

At best, Ankalaev = a competent wrestler, who rarely USES wrestling.
He's never faced anyone of note in grappling / wrestling ...

For those who sing the praises of Ankalaev's "Win Record," they need to just realize he's NEVER faced anyone of who matters today.
(Oh, sorry, he had "a draw" with Jan Błachowicz ... and was thoroughly dominated through most of it.)

The idea of Ankalaev being "a threat" to Pereira is actually laughable <lmao>

Yeah, sure, he has "a chance" to win — hell, anybody does — but that is not the way to bet.

At the end of the day, Magomed Ankalaev has never actually defeated a single Champion, in any discipline ...

While Alex Pereira has defeated MULTIPLE Champions, in EVERY division he's ever been in, and in every fighting brand in which he's ever competed.

Yeah, yeah, the UFC is promoting this fight, to make money, but the truth is Pereira vs. Ankalaev = A MISMATCH ... and it doesn't favor Ankalaev <lol>
 
Whether he's a good wrestler or not, fact is he's 19-1-1-1.

That's still impressive.
 
Lhw is sort of dead

Ank made Walker and Smith look like children. Which isn't too hard to do I suppose. I really wish the higher echelon fights, like his last one in middle east, were more memorable
 
Well, the oddsmakers disagree. Ankalaev is a very slight betting favourite.

If you are so certain that this is a mismatch, here's your chance to get rich!
 
He prefers to stand but when he needed to, he took Jan down at will. Pereira just went life and death with Rountree in a kickboxing match, now include the threat of the takedown and you might be surprised at how effective Ank's boxing might look.
 
He's no khabib, but he's easily the best wrestler Alex has faced. Which is a pretty low bar, and why we Poatan fans are worried.
 
You already said it in your OP. He's most likely a competent wrestler. What we want to know is if he uses that wrestling, will that be enough to beat Pererira, because it very well could be.

Jan took down and controlled Pereira right? As soon as Ankalaev started going for takedowns against Jan on one good leg he got them easily.

MMAmath means shit most of the time but surely we can establish through those two fights that there certainly is a wrestling aspect of this fight that Poatan needs to be wary of and respect.
 
