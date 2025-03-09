  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Alex Pereira vs Ankalaev — my opinion

The MMA Verdict had it 3 - 2 for Alex Pereira. They got Alex winning rounds 1, 3 and 5.

However, after I've watched it more than once, it seems kinda clear to me that Ankalaev won rounds 2, 3 and 4... In round 3, Alex Pereira got, in the statistics, more meaningful shots, but I honestly didn't see it, I saw Ankalaev winning that round. However, it was a close round, but Ankalaev got it.

The 4th one though, Ankalaev won but he did little with his grappling... He basically tried taking Alex down all the time, couldn't do it, landed some shots, but most of them weren't really significant, since Alex managed to get a very good wrist control. Most of his attacks were knees to the tide, and Alex also got knees whenever Ankalalev tried to go down and get Alex's legs and at the end, he dropped Ankalalev with a judo throw... Ehh it was a round won by Ankalaev, but didn't see, convincing.

Round 5, I got Alex Pereira. He landed more significant strikes, hurting Ankalaev twice with head kicks. The first one was more significant since he didn't block it completely, and he got somewhat rocked when Alex followed by a jab to his body. Later, Alex got in two significant jabs and the high kick, which made Ankalaev go to the takedown, which was stopped by Alex again, who defended 12 take downs.

Ehh... I think Ankalaev won 48-47 but it was really close. DC and Joe Rogan after the fight said it was very close. Ankalaev did slightly better, though it was a close match, for sure.

But yeah, props to Ankalaev, he won.
 
Thats basically how I saw it.

But it's very impressive how Ank shut down Poatan's game.
 
I’ll have to go rewatch my dream was lagging like shit. From what I saw though Ank never allowed Alex to really get his game going but Alex still had success based on activity alone. I think Ank winning sounds about right, from everything I saw he was the aggressor and as bad as it sounds used better *Mike Goldberg voice* octagon control.
 
ankalaev punches and that big right hand in round 3 were more effective and got bigger reactions than alex's leg kicks in that round, I don't really see how people have alex winning round 3
 
Alex seemed to "get old overnight" which isn't uncommon for guys in their late 30s.
 
As a Pereira fan hoping he would win I knew there was a good chance Ank would win. Alex is an amazing striker but after feeling Ank’s power and almost getting finished end of R2 his game plan went right out the window. The constant fear of getting knocked out prevented him from trying to box. Then he had to worry about getting taken down so he was trying to keep his distance which is why he was backing up most of the fight. There’s no way anyone could give that fight to Alex. Alex got saved by the bell, constant backpedaling, didn’t control the fight and never had Ank in trouble.

I want to see Ank get knocked out but there are not many challenges for him. I hate to say it but it’s neckbeard owl mountain man time…..
 
It doesn’t sit right with me that Ank rocked him that badly in round two and it basically counts for nothing, it was the most significant moment of the fight by far, had there been another minute left he might’ve gotten finished… that round should be a 10-8, or at least pointed to as an example of how flawed the scoring system is
 
