Alex Pereira vs Ankalaev — my opinion

The MMA Verdict had it 3 - 2 for Alex Pereira. They got Alex winning rounds 1, 3 and 5.



However, after I've watched it more than once, it seems kinda clear to me that Ankalaev won rounds 2, 3 and 4... In round 3, Alex Pereira got, in the statistics, more meaningful shots, but I honestly didn't see it, I saw Ankalaev winning that round. However, it was a close round, but Ankalaev got it.



The 4th one though, Ankalaev won but he did little with his grappling... He basically tried taking Alex down all the time, couldn't do it, landed some shots, but most of them weren't really significant, since Alex managed to get a very good wrist control. Most of his attacks were knees to the tide, and Alex also got knees whenever Ankalalev tried to go down and get Alex's legs and at the end, he dropped Ankalalev with a judo throw... Ehh it was a round won by Ankalaev, but didn't see, convincing.



Round 5, I got Alex Pereira. He landed more significant strikes, hurting Ankalaev twice with head kicks. The first one was more significant since he didn't block it completely, and he got somewhat rocked when Alex followed by a jab to his body. Later, Alex got in two significant jabs and the high kick, which made Ankalaev go to the takedown, which was stopped by Alex again, who defended 12 take downs.



Ehh... I think Ankalaev won 48-47 but it was really close. DC and Joe Rogan after the fight said it was very close. Ankalaev did slightly better, though it was a close match, for sure.



But yeah, props to Ankalaev, he won.