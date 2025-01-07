IronGolem007
Miscreants claim Pereira "is ducking" Ankalaev.
The truth is Magomed = the one ducking Alex.
Alex has agreed to meet Magomed, twice now; Magomed has declined twice now.
SOME INTANGIBLES:
Alex has charisma, momentum, power, style ...
The goat-fukking Ankalaev has none of these things..
ACTUAL FACTS:
Alex Pereira UFC Stats = 10 UFC Fights (9 wins, 8 finishes) - 90% Wins, 80% Finishes.
Magomed Ank UFC Stats = 14 UFC Fights (11 wins, 6 finishes) - 79% Wins, 43% Finishes)
IMPORTANT DETAILS:
Alex Pereira has faced/defeated 5 CURRENT/FORMER UFC CHAMPIONS.
Magomed Ankalaev has faced/defeated 0 CURRENT/FORMER UFC Champions.
Assess and scramble these details and facts to form whatever "picture" you wish regarding "who is who."
