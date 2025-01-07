Miscreants claim Pereira "is ducking" Ankalaev.

The truth is Magomed = the one ducking Alex .



Alex has agreed to meet Magomed, twice now ; Magomed has declined twice now .



SOME INTANGIBLES :

Alex has charisma, momentum, power, style ...

The goat-fukking Ankalaev has none of these things..



ACTUAL FACTS :

Alex Pereira UFC Stats = 10 UFC Fights ( 9 wins, 8 finishes ) - 90% Wins , 80% Finishes .

Magomed Ank UFC Stats = 14 UFC Fights ( 11 wins, 6 finishes ) - 79% Wins , 43% Finishes )



IMPORTANT DETAILS :

Alex Pereira has faced/defeated 5 CURRENT/FORMER UFC CHAMPIONS .

Magomed Ankalaev has faced/defeated 0 CURRENT/FORMER UFC Champion s .



Assess and scramble these details and facts to form whatever "picture" you wish regarding "who is who."