LET'S COMPARE (Alex "Poatan" Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev)

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
4,992
Reaction score
10,286
Miscreants claim Pereira "is ducking" Ankalaev.
The truth is Magomed = the one ducking Alex.

Alex has agreed to meet Magomed, twice now; Magomed has declined twice now.

SOME INTANGIBLES:
Alex has charisma, momentum, power, style ...
The goat-fukking Ankalaev has none of these things..

ACTUAL FACTS:
Alex Pereira UFC Stats = 10 UFC Fights (9 wins, 8 finishes) - 90% Wins, 80% Finishes.
Magomed Ank UFC Stats = 14 UFC Fights (11 wins, 6 finishes) - 79% Wins, 43% Finishes)

IMPORTANT DETAILS:
Alex Pereira has faced/defeated 5 CURRENT/FORMER UFC CHAMPIONS.
Magomed Ankalaev has faced/defeated 0 CURRENT/FORMER UFC Champions.

Assess and scramble these details and facts to form whatever "picture" you wish regarding "who is who."
 
IronGolem007 said:
Miscreants claim Pereira "is ducking" Ankalaev.
The truth is Magomed = the one ducking Alex.

Alex has agreed to meet Magomed, twice now; Magomed has declined twice now.

SOME INTANGIBLES:
Alex has charisma, momentum, power, style ...
The goat-fukking Ankalaev has none of these things.

ACTUAL FACTS:
Alex Pereira UFC Stats = 10 UFC Fights (9 wins, 8 finishes) - 90% Wins, 80% Finishes.
Magomed Ank UFC Stats = 14 UFC Fights (11 wins, 6 finishes) - 79% Wins, 43% Finishes)

IMPORTANT DETAILS:
Alex Pereira has faced/defeated 5 CURRENT/FORMER UFC CHAMPIONS.
Magomed Ankalaev has faced/defeated 0 CURRENT/FORMER UFC Champions.

Assess and scramble these details and facts to form whatever "picture" you wish regarding "who is who."
Click to expand...
But only Ankalaev has gone through the toughest challenge in LHW in Paul Craig (and he failed hilariously with one second left)

<Fedor23>
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
But only Ankalaev has gone through the toughest challenge in LHW in Paul Craig (and he failed hilariously with one second left)

<Fedor23>
Click to expand...
Actually the only grappler at LHW. Unfortunately bearjew moved to MW so Alex can’t fight him and pass the famous dangerous grappler test at LHW.
 
Ares Black said:
Seems like an unbiased, rational opinion
Click to expand...

Here's my unbiased opinion.

Everyone wants Alex to face a legit offensive grappler since it's clearly his biggest weakness.

On paper, Ank could be that guy. Maybe he was that guy once.

But when Ank fights in the last few years I don't see any offensive grappling.

He fights like K1 Maia.
 
If Anklaev was clean shaven and named Joe Smith, not one person would be talking about him. He’s an unimpressive kickboxer who’s made out to be a LHW Khabib because of his beard and name, despite not showing any of it through his entire ufc run. He’s a kickboxer guys.. and a lame one.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Miscreants claim Pereira "is ducking" Ankalaev.
The truth is Magomed = the one ducking Alex.

Alex has agreed to meet Magomed, twice now; Magomed has declined twice now.

SOME INTANGIBLES:
Alex has charisma, momentum, power, style ...
The goat-fukking Ankalaev has none of these things.

ACTUAL FACTS:
Alex Pereira UFC Stats = 10 UFC Fights (9 wins, 8 finishes) - 90% Wins, 80% Finishes.
Magomed Ank UFC Stats = 14 UFC Fights (11 wins, 6 finishes) - 79% Wins, 43% Finishes)

IMPORTANT DETAILS:
Alex Pereira has faced/defeated 5 CURRENT/FORMER UFC CHAMPIONS.
Magomed Ankalaev has faced/defeated 0 CURRENT/FORMER UFC Champions.

Assess and scramble these details and facts to form whatever "picture" you wish regarding "who is who."
Click to expand...

The fight needs to happen now.
 
All Poatan does is KO killers. Ank hadn't even beat one yet. An only fought 1 in Jan. No Rakic is a journeyman.

He offered to Ank twice Ank said no.


Ank wanted a title fight in Abi Dhabi Alex said F off you dont dictate terms n he isn't giving a challenger a home fight. Ank got feeling hurt started talking shit. Alex got pussed about it now wantwxto screw with him .

Alex just needs fight him it's an easy fight
 
@IronGolem007 is one of the more enjoyable topic starters here imo. Bit of an incendiary title, but the overall point tends to be a very reasonable (hot)take, nothing outlandish or just said for yucks.
Also, the color coding and formatting goes a long way for me.

Ankalaev's style bores me. Outside of his Cutelaba stoppages, his wins are barely memorable and he seems pretty pissy/unaccessible personality wise.

Poatan is their franchise player until his incredible run ends. If they can make literally any better fight, I won't mind if Ank misses out again lol.
I know that's not fair but why waste the time he has left on unappealing opponents without much fanfare?
 
IronGolem007 said:
Miscreants claim Pereira "is ducking" Ankalaev.
The truth is Magomed = the one ducking Alex.

Alex has agreed to meet Magomed, twice now; Magomed has declined twice now.

SOME INTANGIBLES:
Alex has charisma, momentum, power, style ...
The goat-fukking Ankalaev has none of these things..

ACTUAL FACTS:
Alex Pereira UFC Stats = 10 UFC Fights (9 wins, 8 finishes) - 90% Wins, 80% Finishes.
Magomed Ank UFC Stats = 14 UFC Fights (11 wins, 6 finishes) - 79% Wins, 43% Finishes)

IMPORTANT DETAILS:
Alex Pereira has faced/defeated 5 CURRENT/FORMER UFC CHAMPIONS.
Magomed Ankalaev has faced/defeated 0 CURRENT/FORMER UFC Champions.

Assess and scramble these details and facts to form whatever "picture" you wish regarding "who is who."
Click to expand...
<{Joewithit}>
 
IronGolem007 said:
Miscreants claim Pereira "is ducking" Ankalaev.
The truth is Magomed = the one ducking Alex.

Alex has agreed to meet Magomed, twice now; Magomed has declined twice now.

SOME INTANGIBLES:
Alex has charisma, momentum, power, style ...
The goat-fukking Ankalaev has none of these things..

ACTUAL FACTS:
Alex Pereira UFC Stats = 10 UFC Fights (9 wins, 8 finishes) - 90% Wins, 80% Finishes.
Magomed Ank UFC Stats = 14 UFC Fights (11 wins, 6 finishes) - 79% Wins, 43% Finishes)

IMPORTANT DETAILS:
Alex Pereira has faced/defeated 5 CURRENT/FORMER UFC CHAMPIONS.
Magomed Ankalaev has faced/defeated 0 CURRENT/FORMER UFC Champions.

Assess and scramble these details and facts to form whatever "picture" you wish regarding "who is who."
Click to expand...

The stats don't matter. If Ankalev wants to grapple fuck GOATs he will
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Alex Pereira can beat Ankalaev stylistically and not a bad match for Poatan hence ducking him is unnecessary
Replies
14
Views
117
Hymen Crusher
H
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
If Alex does step up to fight and defeat Magomed Anklaev then he will surpas Ilia as FOTY candidate
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
tritestill
tritestill
Black9
Rumored Alex Pereira Fighting in March?; Rogan Says Poatan using Ramadan return date to mess w/ Ankalaev
17 18 19
Replies
363
Views
6K
don't ask
don't ask
L
Alex Pereira vs Ankalaev
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The Fake Narrative About Ankalaev Being “Boring” Is Just to Protect Pereira!
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,905
Messages
56,746,281
Members
175,384
Latest member
Conrad Veidt

Share this page

Back
Top