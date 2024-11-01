I don't think we really appreciate the amount of. bargaining power, Alex Pereira and his management have with the UFC at this moment.



If Alex Pereira steps in and saves UFC 310 as he did UFC 303 and 300 his bank roll might be pulsating right about now.



He has probably renegotiated his contract three times. He's probably got paid double or maybe even triple what he initially was promised.



Alex Pereira is baking cake right now. Alex Pereira is cashing cheques right now. What are your thoughts?



Discuss.

