News !!! Alex Pereira Contract Renegotiation !!!

I don't think we really appreciate the amount of. bargaining power, Alex Pereira and his management have with the UFC at this moment.

If Alex Pereira steps in and saves UFC 310 as he did UFC 303 and 300 his bank roll might be pulsating right about now.

He has probably renegotiated his contract three times. He's probably got paid double or maybe even triple what he initially was promised.

Alex Pereira is baking cake right now. Alex Pereira is cashing cheques right now. What are your thoughts?

Discuss.
 
Surely he got a ppv cut for ufc300 and that event had to sell a shit ton. I hope he's sitting fat and happy.
 
I'm telling you right now they are throwing a Titanic load of cash at Alex right now.

Chael Sonnen on his latest podcast, said that it was offered to both fighters and they both agreed.
It just hasn't been signed yet, but it has been offered and both have agreed.
Alex Perra would be giving up so much. media and promotional stuff to save the UFC's **** He's making cake.
 
Minimum should be 10 milly just to show....
 
Give that man all the fucking money
 
