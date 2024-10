Fight Professor said: Alex should move to the HW division and fight Gane. Even if he does not beat Aspinall, it would still be legendary to chanllenge foe the third weight class belt while having a solid win in the division. Click to expand...

If I were him it's belt or nothing. I've heard Gane floated around a lot but I'm not sure that's a great matchup for him tbh (Jones and Aspinal are worse) but if he does go to HW my guess would be either Jones or Aspinal for the title. If Jones wins and doesn't retire I see Jones vs Pereira (ik that's dumb) or if Jones/Stipe retire after their fight they do Aspinal vs Periera for the legit belt. With what Alex has done for the UFC I don't see the reason to fight for anything but the belt at HW considering there are multiple scenarios that can end with Alex fighting right for the belt at HW.