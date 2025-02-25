Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho grappling

bjjwar said: Borralho is very good, but training is never really the same as fighting and Caio is smaller than Ank. I hate DC and Chael, but they were right about one thing. Alex being in Australia for holidays with media obligations a few weeks before the fight doesnt seem like a good idea. He should be bringing up the best grapplers out there for months to get used to what Ank is gonna try to do. Click to expand...

He was in Australia when he got called two weeks before fighting Jiri and went there like he had a full camp. Not to mention, Poatan was training since December. Glover said he is consistently training grappling with very talented grapplers and wrestlers who are bigger than Poatan. They brought up big wrestling focused heavy guys, and Poatan has had since December, constant takedown defense training non stop. So much so Poatan said, which was confirmed by DC and Chael as well, that he wanted Ankalaev ever since UFC 300. When Dana called him to fight in UFC 307, Poatan said that he'd fight if it were Ankalaev, and Poatan said he didn't understand why they had booked Ankalaev vs Rakić when he had been asking to fight Ankalaevmfor a while.In fact, it was confirmed that he could choose to go up after having fought Khalil, but that Poatan himself said he wouldn't go up until he fought Ankalaev. The truth is, Poatan had been asking for Ankalaev for a long time. This stuff with him traveling is mainly distraction. His coach, Plinio, said that Alex knew he'd be fighting Ankalaev after he fought Rakić and that his training intensity and preparation has increased more than ever since he came back from Korea. Those "Poatan isn't focusing" is just play around so Poatan looks impressive as fuck and ppl get the impression of "wut, he wasn't even training properly". The truth is, he has been training harder than ever lol.