Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho grappling

Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho trained grappling and striking, tho those videos show only grappling.

Caio Borralho said that if DDP were to go up and fight Pereira, Pereira would destroy DDP like he did Khalil...

Is Caio's grappling good? I've read he's very talented in grappling... Some ppl say Caio is likely better than Bo in grappling. Is that true? How good is Caio?

Btw Poatan and him seemed even in the grappling...
 
Haven't you seen Borralho earlier UFC fights? He is basically a grappler turned into a striker
 
Borralho is very good, but training is never really the same as fighting and Caio is smaller than Ank. I hate DC and Chael, but they were right about one thing. Alex being in Australia for holidays with media obligations a few weeks before the fight doesnt seem like a good idea. He should be bringing up the best grapplers out there for months to get used to what Ank is gonna try to do.
 
He was in Australia when he got called two weeks before fighting Jiri and went there like he had a full camp. Not to mention, Poatan was training since December. Glover said he is consistently training grappling with very talented grapplers and wrestlers who are bigger than Poatan. They brought up big wrestling focused heavy guys, and Poatan has had since December, constant takedown defense training non stop. So much so Poatan said, which was confirmed by DC and Chael as well, that he wanted Ankalaev ever since UFC 300. When Dana called him to fight in UFC 307, Poatan said that he'd fight if it were Ankalaev, and Poatan said he didn't understand why they had booked Ankalaev vs Rakić when he had been asking to fight Ankalaevmfor a while.

In fact, it was confirmed that he could choose to go up after having fought Khalil, but that Poatan himself said he wouldn't go up until he fought Ankalaev. The truth is, Poatan had been asking for Ankalaev for a long time. This stuff with him traveling is mainly distraction. His coach, Plinio, said that Alex knew he'd be fighting Ankalaev after he fought Rakić and that his training intensity and preparation has increased more than ever since he came back from Korea. Those "Poatan isn't focusing" is just play around so Poatan looks impressive as fuck and ppl get the impression of "wut, he wasn't even training properly". The truth is, he has been training harder than ever lol.
 
Fat Daniel and Pillhead Chael are just making noise. What do we expect from two wrestlers (one of which is a major Dagestan simp)?
 
1. Yes, Caio is a good grappler.
2. No, Alex and Caio aren't "even" in grappling. Not even remotely close.
 
They are. Caio said it was tough, that his technique would match his often. Werdum who trained with Pereira said he couldn't submit Pereira, and that from what he has seen, his defense may be elite, both in take down and when taken down... Charles also said that Pereira's jiu jitsu is something unbelievable.
 
that's pereira's brazillian friends complimenting him, that's it. We've seen alex have very unimpressive jiu jitsu 1 year ago against Jiri, he failed a standing gilly and got taken down and pretty much only had wrist control as a form of defense, no sweeps or get up ability
 
No, he in fact didn't like Poatan that much, he had some kind of beef with Poatan. They trained together though and layer in in a podcast, he was totally honest about that, both said what they knew, they even said that they'd have no reason to lie when they're helping and training with Poatan. Even more so Werdum, who's a friend and a fan from Poatan.

Yeah, and that happened when? 1 year and a half, almost, before. In their second fight 7 months later, Jiri tried to take him down and Poatan controlled it completely and separated Jiri with a judo throw, and firstly by avoiding that Jiri would double leg him by redirecting Jiri's legs with his arms, punching them, the body. Until Jiri got his hands off the lock body due to a rapid sequence of short right hooks, so Poatan quickly grabbed Jiri's wrist and the takedown didn't even get close to happen.

So.... Have you stopped watching UFC before last year?
 
I'm talking about alex's jiu jitsu, he literally only holds onto the wrist on the ground and has no sweeps or reversals, training rumours don't mean anything if we see in fights that the guy is lackluster on the ground and unimpressive.
 
You saw in old fights. Again. He. I-m-p-r-o-v-e-d. Jiri wasn't even close to take him down in the second fight when he tried. DC said right there that Alex's takedown defense had become way sharper and smarter than before.
 
Sherdog is gonna have a fucking meltdown if Magomed wrestle fucks Alex for 5 rounds even though Alex’s takedown defence is horrible
 
It was a short notice fight and Jiri attempted one takedown
 
