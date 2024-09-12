If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided

Whether Dricus’ chin can hold up and take Pereira’s left hook Whether Pereira can stop the takedowns of Dricus and not gas out

I forgot to state in my previous thread that Alex and Dricus have both entertained this fight on XIf Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it’ll be one-sided depending on 2 things…We’ve seen Pereira struggle with fighters like Jan Blachowicz when it comes to defending takedowns and he was controlled for a fairly long time in that fight. The issue is Dricus is non-stop pressure and he can get the takedowns fairly easily but can Pereira get back up without getting submitted?Also, Dricus has been hurt before but his style gets him hit a lot and you can’t keep getting hit by Pereira because eventually you’re going to get knocked outI think Pereira should fight Magomed Ankalaev next but if it doesn’t happen and he goes down to fight Dricus, I think the fight will be one-sided either way.