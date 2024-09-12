If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided

If Alex Pereira vs Dricus ever happens it would be a one sided fight

I forgot to state in my previous thread that Alex and Dricus have both entertained this fight on X

If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it’ll be one-sided depending on 2 things…
  1. Whether Dricus’ chin can hold up and take Pereira’s left hook
  2. Whether Pereira can stop the takedowns of Dricus and not gas out
We’ve seen Pereira struggle with fighters like Jan Blachowicz when it comes to defending takedowns and he was controlled for a fairly long time in that fight. The issue is Dricus is non-stop pressure and he can get the takedowns fairly easily but can Pereira get back up without getting submitted?

Also, Dricus has been hurt before but his style gets him hit a lot and you can’t keep getting hit by Pereira because eventually you’re going to get knocked out

I think Pereira should fight Magomed Ankalaev next but if it doesn’t happen and he goes down to fight Dricus, I think the fight will be one-sided either way.
 
GloveParadox said:
  1. Whether Dricus’ chin can hold up and take Pereira’s left hook
  2. Whether Pereira can stop the takedowns of Dricus and not gas out
ad805c3d-a49b-42bf-95be-5520fa9b8754_text.gif
 
I mean it's going to take a wrestler to beat Alex. The unfortunate thing is if it went to Dricus' plan it'd work out to be a terrible fight for the fans full of lay n' pray.
If Alex's sprawl continues to improve (old school Cro-Cop comes to mind) he'd lay a whooping on Du Plessis.
Either way i'm here for it.
 
The only thing is Alex is going to want to get away from the bottom but I can see him giving up his back or getting into a real bad position as he’s getting up and Dricus locking in a submission
 
I think it's going to come down to who wins.

If Periera, can win, then he will definitely win. Otherwise he risks losing.

If Dricus can somehow win, then he is 100% going to win, no questions. But the flip side is, if he can't win, he is in danger of losing.

Just my 2 cents.
 
ninja boot said:
I mean it's going to take a wrestler to beat Alex. The unfortunate thing is if it went to Dricus' plan it'd work out to be a terrible fight for the fans full of lay n' pray.
If Alex's sprawl continues to improve (old school Cro-Cop comes to mind) he'd lay a whooping on Du Plessis.
Either way i'm here for it.
Dricus is never boring, even when grappling is his main game plan. He doesn't lay and pray -- he's mauls and subs
 
filthybliss said:
I think Alex kills him. If Jan couldn't smother Alex, I don't think DDP could at 6 ft
jan was fucking 40 years old post surgery, ddp in his prime not even comparable. I would bet my house that ddp is the stronger guy even as a mw
 
How many one sided fights has ddp had? In his last six fights, I can only recall the Whittaker fight which had an even one round.
 
