If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided

If Alex Pereira vs Dricus ever happens it would be a one sided fight
I forgot to state in my previous thread that Alex and Dricus have both entertained this fight on X
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it’ll be one-sided depending on 2 things…
Also, Dricus has been hurt before but his style gets him hit a lot and you can’t keep getting hit by Pereira because eventually you’re going to get knocked out
I think Pereira should fight Magomed Ankalaev next but if it doesn’t happen and he goes down to fight Dricus, I think the fight will be one-sided either way.
