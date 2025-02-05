I don't think Alex "hates" anyone. He is chill AF outside the cage.



But I do think he sees Dricus as a potential future opponent, as Du Plessis has hinted that he might even go up to LHW to challenge for the strap, should he keep winning at MW.



So it's probably a combo of Alex wanting to help Sean, but also getting a cage side view of DDPs timing and technique, should they fight down the road.