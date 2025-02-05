  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Sean Strickland: Alex Pereira 'F---ing Hates' Dricus Du Plessis

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
101,361
Reaction score
173,176
pereira-and-strickland-training-together-today-v0-psju87vmvm5b1.png

Sean Strickland says that Alex Pereira hates Dricus du Plessis 😭

“For some reason he hates Dricus. I don’t know what you did to him, but he f***ing hates you dude.”

🎥 @ufc #UFC312 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/WIRKpdOwtU

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 4, 2025
Click to expand...

www.sherdog.com

Sean Strickland: Alex Pereira 'F---ing Hates' Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland believes Alex Pereira isn’t especially fond of Dricus Du Plessis.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


Sean Strickland believes Alex Pereira isn’t especially fond of Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland will try to reclaim the middleweight title against Du Plessis in the main event at UFC 312 on Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The former champ is training with foe-turned-friend Pereira leading up to the fight.

According to Strickland, “Poatan” has hatred toward Du Plessis, though the source of that animosity is unknown.

“I think Alex is an angry motherf---er,” Strickland said at UFC 312 media day. “Like, Alex is angry and for some reason he hates Dricus. I don’t know what you did to him. But he f---ing hates you, dude. The way he looks at Dricus sometimes, I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m fighting him dawg, it’s me dude.’ Alex, he just has that hate in his heart but he’s a good dude.”

Du Plessis hasn’t seemed too concerned that Pereira will be in Strickland’s corner on Saturday. The champ has previously noted that Pereira was also in Strickland’s corner when he dethroned the American at UFC 297 last year.

Du Plessis has since defended his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 this past August. Pereira issued an immediate callout to “Stillknocks,” teasing a return to middleweight. However, that move did not become a reality, and Pereira is scheduled to defend his 205-pound belt against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March. Meanwhile, Strickland was awarded a title shot after rebounding from the loss to Du Plessis with a split-decision victory over Paulo Costa.



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
I also don't really get it.

Poatan seems to have a weird, mostly one sided love for Adesanya and goes on to hate everybody else besides him or Strickland that beats Izzy up. Of course DDP also beat up Strickland who is Poatan's friend as well so he probably wants to get "revenge" for both of them.
 
OldBoy91 said:
I also don't really get it.

Poatan seems to have a weird, mostly one sided love for Adesanya and goes on to hate everybody else besides him or Strickland that beats Izzy up. Of course DDP also beat up Strickland who is Poatan's friend as well so he probably wants to get "revenge" for both of them.
Click to expand...
well it's not like izzy have a dozen loses either... i don't recall pereira saying anything bad against blajocwiz or imavov
but it is weird how poatan seems to like adesanya in a friendly rivalry way when it's obvious adesanya absolutely hate him
 
I don't think Alex "hates" anyone. He is chill AF outside the cage.

But I do think he sees Dricus as a potential future opponent, as Du Plessis has hinted that he might even go up to LHW to challenge for the strap, should he keep winning at MW.

So it's probably a combo of Alex wanting to help Sean, but also getting a cage side view of DDPs timing and technique, should they fight down the road.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I don't think Alex "hates" anyone. He is chill AF outside the cage.

But I do think he sees Dricus as a potential future opponent, as Du Plessis has hinted that he might even go up to LHW to challenge for the strap, should he keep winning at MW.

So it's probably a combo of Alex wanting to help Sean, but also getting a cage side view of DDPs timing and technique, should they fight down the road.
Click to expand...

Word.
 
Hates people until he fights them. After that, they are friends and train together. Unless they are called Jamahal Hill.
 
That’s the fight to make after the African runs through Strickland and drowns Khamzat.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
pereira-and-strickland-training-together-today-v0-psju87vmvm5b1.png



www.sherdog.com

Sean Strickland: Alex Pereira 'F---ing Hates' Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland believes Alex Pereira isn’t especially fond of Dricus Du Plessis.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


Sean Strickland believes Alex Pereira isn’t especially fond of Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland will try to reclaim the middleweight title against Du Plessis in the main event at UFC 312 on Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The former champ is training with foe-turned-friend Pereira leading up to the fight.

According to Strickland, “Poatan” has hatred toward Du Plessis, though the source of that animosity is unknown.

“I think Alex is an angry motherf---er,” Strickland said at UFC 312 media day. “Like, Alex is angry and for some reason he hates Dricus. I don’t know what you did to him. But he f---ing hates you, dude. The way he looks at Dricus sometimes, I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m fighting him dawg, it’s me dude.’ Alex, he just has that hate in his heart but he’s a good dude.”

Du Plessis hasn’t seemed too concerned that Pereira will be in Strickland’s corner on Saturday. The champ has previously noted that Pereira was also in Strickland’s corner when he dethroned the American at UFC 297 last year.

Du Plessis has since defended his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 this past August. Pereira issued an immediate callout to “Stillknocks,” teasing a return to middleweight. However, that move did not become a reality, and Pereira is scheduled to defend his 205-pound belt against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March. Meanwhile, Strickland was awarded a title shot after rebounding from the loss to Du Plessis with a split-decision victory over Paulo Costa.



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...

Strickland trying to get his BFF to beat up Dricus, like one of those chicks talking shit at a bar to get her boyfriend to fight that guy
 
Alex makes Strickland look like a WW. Also, I don't think anyone would object to Alex punching DDP over and over.
 
Alex hates DDP's fighting style and strongly disbelieves that he's as good as his success would suggest. And Izzy doesn't hate Alex as one reply previously suggested.

And Alex doesn't hate people who beat Izzy. JUST DDP
 
Chama DDP - You'll soon say I beat that guy Sean one time.

1738776811765.png
 
14 hours until the huge premiere and still just one lost soul waiting...
the crowd goes mild
 
azerty said:
well it's not like izzy have a dozen loses either... i don't recall pereira saying anything bad against blajocwiz or imavov
but it is weird how poatan seems to like adesanya in a friendly rivalry way when it's obvious adesanya absolutely hate him
Click to expand...
I dont think Izzy hates him anymore, he was saying he was down to train with him but still down the line as hes training partner with Ulberg who might get title shot next
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
DDP opens as favorite over Strickland, Pereira & underdog to Chimaev
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
4K
AndersonSilva23
AndersonSilva23
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 312: 2.8 11:59pm ET Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland
Replies
0
Views
58
helax
helax
Substance Abuse
Media Dricus Du Plessis Says Robert Whittaker is More Deserving of a Title Shot Than Sean Strickland.
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
6K
orca
orca
GloveParadox
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
4K
Hog-train
Hog-train
BEATDOWNS
DDP responds to Sean Strickland's stand and bang pact
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Local Plata
Local Plata

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,865
Messages
56,856,920
Members
175,431
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top