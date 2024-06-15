Alex / Jiri - More exciting anyway!

Pequeño Corey said: but some of us really wanted to see Alex tested against uncle eye ev. Yes, I get that neckbeard wouldn’t have stepped up on short notice. Click to expand...

Well then don't be that way honestly. Uncle eye ev has had ample opportunities to take this fight. He was offered it at 300 and said no and he was offered it again and said no.At this point it's on him. Luck is where opportunities meet preparedness and he doesn't stay prepared like jiri. So he doesn't get the same chances as him. I'd the fight doesn't happen it's because he turned it down