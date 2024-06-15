Alex / Jiri - More exciting anyway!

Guessing Ank wasn't willing to go on short notice? :OYes but why a rematch tho ? I would rather have Ank as a challenger
I also think that Alex has his numberProchazka has no chance.
That's fair Going to be interesting what adjustments Jiri might have madeI'm not a huge fan of fights on short notice.
Big time.Anybody else that feel the same way?
Poatan vs Jiri 2 is a way more interesting and hyped fight
I say we actually won here.
Fight Card is no
At least now it has a proper main event. A relevant bout between 2 world class fighters and not some joker wannabes.
If Alex loses, we may never see that fight.
This card is better.
Well then don't be that way honestly. Uncle eye ev has had ample opportunities to take this fight. He was offered it at 300 and said no and he was offered it again and said no.but some of us really wanted to see Alex tested against uncle eye ev. Yes, I get that neckbeard wouldn’t have stepped up on short notice.
Main Fight Card is now meaningful.
Gotta stay ready at all timesLuck is where opportunities meet preparedness