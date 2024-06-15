  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alex / Jiri - More exciting anyway!

Anybody else that feel the same way? :)

Poatan vs Jiri 2 is a way more interesting and hyped fight 👍

I say we actually won here.

GQBbwqKXkAAkxn2.jpg:large
 
I'm not a huge fan of fights on short notice. At least it's short notice for both. And they've already trained for/fought each other before.
 
Bojka said:
I'm not a huge fan of fights on short notice.
Click to expand...
That's fair :) Going to be interesting what adjustments Jiri might have made <JennieThumbsUp>
 
Luthien said:
Anybody else that feel the same way? :)

Poatan vs Jiri 2 is a way more interesting and hyped fight 👍

I say we actually won here.

GQBbwqKXkAAkxn2.jpg:large
Click to expand...
Big time.

The original PPV was a joke.

At least now it has a proper main event. A relevant bout between 2 world class fighters and not some joker wannabes.
 
Don’t really care. It’s cool to see high profile guys step up on short notice, but some of us really wanted to see Alex tested against uncle eye ev. Yes, I get that neckbeard wouldn’t have stepped up on short notice. That said, they should have opened the check book and found someone else. If Alex loses, we may never see that fight.
 
Oscar Madison said:
Fight Card is no
Click to expand...

The card is the card <BC1>
SuperAlly said:
At least now it has a proper main event. A relevant bout between 2 world class fighters and not some joker wannabes.
Click to expand...

giphy.gif


Pequeño Corey said:
If Alex loses, we may never see that fight.
Click to expand...

Alex has shown that a loss matters little to his mentality. Guy was broke and remembers being hungry still. He's happy for every payday!! I think Alex has the best mentality in the UFC <NewGina>

RockyLockridge said:
This card is better.
Click to expand...

Yep *>*
 
Pequeño Corey said:
but some of us really wanted to see Alex tested against uncle eye ev. Yes, I get that neckbeard wouldn’t have stepped up on short notice.
Click to expand...
Well then don't be that way honestly. Uncle eye ev has had ample opportunities to take this fight. He was offered it at 300 and said no and he was offered it again and said no.

At this point it's on him. Luck is where opportunities meet preparedness and he doesn't stay prepared like jiri. So he doesn't get the same chances as him. I'd the fight doesn't happen it's because he turned it down
 
Umm, no. Respect to both guys especially Alex for risking his belt in a situation no other Champ would do for good reason, but it is against a repeat opponent that doesn't offer much legitimate challenge. The card was built entirely based on Conor's draw with UFC even pulling Jamahal Hill to not waste his potential on this busted event. Not sure if I will even pay for this one.
 
