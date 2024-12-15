Which win was more impressive?

Luffy said: How old was DC when he fought Stipe for the second and third time? And how old was Stipe back then? And how tough were the second and third fights? Just answer me please Click to expand...

What does anything about DC's fight with Stipe have anything to do with this?Stipe was a 42 year old retired firefighter who rolled off the couch to be a sacrifice for Jones for a payday, that's it. The fight was a fucking sideshow and wasn't anything more than a layup to make Jon look good. Frankly, Jones should have been able to put Miocic away sooner, and he should be thanking the MMA gods he got locked in the octagon with Stipe instead of a real top 10 HW.