Which win was more impressive?

Be real, which one of those 2 wins + performances felt more impressive and left a bigger statement of "damn, this guy is too good, who will beat him??"

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
Alex Poatan vs Jiri Prochazka 2

?
 
Jones was more impressive for sure <JonesLaugh> <JonesDXSuckIt> <bullseye>
 
Poatan v Jiri 2 at LHW

Ankalaev is good but he doesn't seem like an ungodly good wrestler than will automatically ragdoll everyone

Stipe on the other hand was old and even Rumble Johnson (rip) had a more recent fight than him.

Jones beating Stipe 5 or 6 yrs ago would've been very impressive
 
So how tf is JJ vs Alex a mismatch when JJ looked unimpressive vs a "geriatric" ?
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Jones vs Stipe was a cop out. There was literally nothing impressive about it.

Again, what's wrong with you
Click to expand...
So why is JJ vs Alex a mismatch? I mean, if Stipe was that bad, the JJ should have taken him out more easily than Poatan vs Jiri, no?
 
PeterGriffin said:
Based on what?

Him being less old that Stipe? That fight should never be spoken of again.
Click to expand...
How old was DC when he fought Stipe for the second and third time? And how old was Stipe back then? And how tough were the second and third fights? Just answer me please
 
Luffy said:
How old was DC when he fought Stipe for the second and third time? And how old was Stipe back then? And how tough were the second and third fights? Just answer me please
Click to expand...
What does anything about DC's fight with Stipe have anything to do with this?

Stipe was a 42 year old retired firefighter who rolled off the couch to be a sacrifice for Jones for a payday, that's it. The fight was a fucking sideshow and wasn't anything more than a layup to make Jon look good. Frankly, Jones should have been able to put Miocic away sooner, and he should be thanking the MMA gods he got locked in the octagon with Stipe instead of a real top 10 HW.
 
Weird comparison. But Alex vs Jiri was more impressive because Jiri is a dangerous contender IN HIS PRIME.
 
