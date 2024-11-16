After the victory over Mike Tyson, Jake Paul goes after Conor and challenges him.

"But you won't."



Smoke & Mirrors 101 from Paul. Call out a much smaller fighter with a much bigger name (at least before last night), knowing that no sanctioning body in the States would allow that fight to happen, and also knowing the majority of his teenage fans don't understand that.



Devil's advocate, if it did happen he'd be limited to an unsanctioned fight in like Wyoming, which isn't making them the kind of grip they want, or Japan or Russia, which also undermines the grip they want, bc no one in Ohio or Georgia or wherever is getting up at 3am to watch that shit.