After the victory over Mike Tyson, Jake Paul goes after Conor and challenges him.

... after beating Iron Mike Trolling Connor McNuggets is a step up????? He should call out Francis.....
Seriously... I'm sure Ngannou is down for another paycheck...
Their size difference isn't nearly as large as the difference was between Cormier and Henderson for their title fight. Even if Paul keeps every pound of the extra bulk he carried for the Tyson fight, the difference still isn't as large, only comparable."But you won't."
Smoke & Mirrors 101 from Paul. Call out a much smaller fighter with a much bigger name (at least before last night), knowing that no sanctioning body in the States would allow that fight to happen, and also knowing the majority of his teenage fans don't understand that.
The issue is that they wouldn't weigh in at the same weight. No one is sanctioning thatEvery penny he makes is just going to go to some woman he raped.
Their size difference isn't nearly as large as the difference was between Cormier and Henderson for their title fight. Even if Paul keeps every pound of the extra bulk he carried for the Tyson fight, the difference still isn't as large, only comparable.
Connor won't make it out of the first round on the undercard.... CM punk 2.0...Conor in mma, even cokehead Conor is a much bigger step up than geriatric Mike.
Ngannou is fucking suicide though, crazy talk
lol biden or carter... I don't know connor could make it to the ring... Seriously... No Shade...Jake should call Biden or Jimmy Carter next. Btw …..one legged, alcoholic Coner would fuck him up lol. Jake has no mma experience.