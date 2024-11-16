  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

After the victory over Mike Tyson, Jake Paul goes after Conor and challenges him.

conor-mcgregor-mcgregor.gif
 
challenging an mma fighter who has worse wrestling than a junior in high school to a mma match... jake paul really really wants nothing to do with grappling, except if its a boxing match of course.
 
... after beating Iron Mike Trolling Connor McNuggets is a step up????? He should call out Francis.....
Seriously... I'm sure Ngannou is down for another paycheck...
 
ultra321 said:
Conor in mma, even cokehead Conor is a much bigger step up than geriatric Mike.

Ngannou is fucking suicide though, crazy talk
 
I would love to see that to be honest.
 
Alex Pereira a 5 round fight, 5 minutes per round.

1. Boxing Only Rules
2. Kick Boxing Rules
3. Full MMA Rules
4. Gloves come off for bare knuckle boxing
5. Rochambeau to the groin. Coin Flip For Who Goes First.
 
Of course he did, Conor is a coke and booze addled midget who fits the mold of the type of washed fighters he targets.
 
"But you won't."

Smoke & Mirrors 101 from Paul. Call out a much smaller fighter with a much bigger name (at least before last night), knowing that no sanctioning body in the States would allow that fight to happen, and also knowing the majority of his teenage fans don't understand that.

Devil's advocate, if it did happen he'd be limited to an unsanctioned fight in like Wyoming, which isn't making them the kind of grip they want, or Japan or Russia, which also undermines the grip they want, bc no one in Ohio or Georgia or wherever is getting up at 3am to watch that shit.
 
Every penny he makes is just going to go to some woman he raped.
Bobby Boulders said:
Their size difference isn't nearly as large as the difference was between Cormier and Henderson for their title fight. Even if Paul keeps every pound of the extra bulk he carried for the Tyson fight, the difference still isn't as large, only comparable.
 
JBJ was here said:
The issue is that they wouldn't weigh in at the same weight. No one is sanctioning that
 
Jake should call Biden or Jimmy Carter next.

Btw, one legged alcoholic Coner would fuck him up lol. Jake has no mma experience.
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
Conor in mma, even cokehead Conor is a much bigger step up than geriatric Mike.

Ngannou is fucking suicide though, crazy talk
Connor won't make it out of the first round on the undercard.... CM punk 2.0...

Edit: Paul vs Ngannou is a win win for both.... Francis gets his favoite thing.... Money... and Paul even if KTFO gets a shred of credibility if he can make it at all competitive... it would be big and a rematch (for all those who love those things likely) bigger...)
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Jake should call Biden or Jimmy Carter next. Btw …..one legged, alcoholic Coner would fuck him up lol. Jake has no mma experience.
lol biden or carter... I don't know connor could make it to the ring... Seriously... No Shade...
 
