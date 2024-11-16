  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Noone mentions the utter disrespect from Logan paul

At the end when a delusional Mike says he'd fight Logan next..

Logan says fuck I'll kill you Mike... With that autistic look on his face.

Just shows how terrible these 2 brothers are 0 respect 0 morals.

And Jake has the nerve to boast and brag about beating a 58 year old injured Mike Tyson who could barely walk.

Jake also says he went easy on him after he researched the fight and saw how bad it looked..

Reality is Jake did his best to stay on the outside and move away and he did his best to finish Mike.

But he couldn't come close to hitting him with anything significant clean.
 
Yeah that was weird, the other brother forgot that he is the worst boxer of the two.
 
