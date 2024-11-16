Noone mentions the utter disrespect from Logan paul

At the end when a delusional Mike says he'd fight Logan next..



Logan says fuck I'll kill you Mike... With that autistic look on his face.



Just shows how terrible these 2 brothers are 0 respect 0 morals.



And Jake has the nerve to boast and brag about beating a 58 year old injured Mike Tyson who could barely walk.



Jake also says he went easy on him after he researched the fight and saw how bad it looked..



Reality is Jake did his best to stay on the outside and move away and he did his best to finish Mike.



But he couldn't come close to hitting him with anything significant clean.