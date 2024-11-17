  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The latest Jake Paul fight exposed the difference between Fight fans and Mike Tyson fans

Mack Yancy

Some of you have to start admitting that Dana White is your daddy. He's conditioned you to be impressed by a power slap and you've forgotten everything you know about fighting.


But on a slightly more serious note, some of you were never combat sports fans to begin with, you were Mike Tyson fans growing up who liked to watch him knock people out very quickly and act like a menace outside of the ring. These kind of fans grew up to become Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey fans, they are products of watching hong kong cinema as a kid, and thinking that 'tiger claw' is a real, deadly practical art then growing up during the 'Attitude Era' of Wrestling. You see Tyson slap a show business grifter like Jake Paul, and now you have GROWN ASS MEN with wife, kids and taxes talking about how 'Classic Mike' is back, and his hand speed is just as good as when he was 20.

Mike is an old ass man who lived a less than perfectly healthy lifestyle. His knee blew out, yes. But his whole body is falling apart, why? Because he's a senior citizen in a fucking boxing ring. He should be playing chess and bingo on the weekends not getting punched in the face by 27 year olds on camera. I don't want to hear shit about 'social media corrupting the youth', because a lot of you guys are in your 40s and 50s and you fell for the online marketing just as much if not more than the young people did. Watching 6 seconds tiktoks of Mike hitting pads quickly and you're all like 'OHH SHIT HE'S BACK!'

It's embarrassing. You really all drank the kool-aid on that Roy Jones fight. You saw a 54 year old Mike have a moderately paced sparring session against a shot-to-hell career middleweight and started talking about a comeback. I know that casuals are the life blood of all sports entertainment, but that doesn't mean that any fight fan is obligated to take you seriously in discourse.

i mean i'm a tyson fan and a fight fan. that's why i couldn't watch and wish this fight never happened.
 
Indeed.. a lot of these “Tyson fans” thought they were going to witness the baddest man on the planet smash some overhyped villainous YouTuber in seconds.
 
