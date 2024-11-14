ffs. Jake offers Mike $4m 'if he can' go more than 4 rounds

Chaotic Progressor
SO this is the bullshit spin. How he's tryna frame that, 'if he CAN'... and tying such a huge amount of money in it. That's basically the bullshit contract of 'mike can't go for it early', presented as a challenge/bet.
This is bullshit.
Well, there goes my bet. Fuck you Mike if you go for this. We see through this shit.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10138686-jake-paul-offers-mike-tyson-extra-5m-if-he-can-go-more-than-4-rounds-in-boxing-fight
