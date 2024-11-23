Paul-Tyson draws strong ticket revenue, while Netflix claims large audience Ticket sales revenue for Jake Paul’s win over Mike Tyson on Friday was slightly more than $18M, doubling the $9M gate from a Canelo Alvarez bout against Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in a 2021 fight.

72k attendees and while not comparable to PPV Netflix had 64 million streams. 108 million global viewers.I am only happy for the undercard namely Katie and Serrano which is now likely the most watched female fight in history.There are strong numbers coming out of thefight on Friday, as Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions said 60 million households streamed the event in what could be the most-watched boxing event of all time but one that also had widely reported streaming issues. Meanwhile, ticket revenue was slightly more than $18M, doubling the $9M gate from about againstat AT&T Stadium in a 2021 fight. The event drew 72,300 and is being reported as the highest-grossing combat sports gate in Texas state history and easily the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history.In addition to the main event, the co-main bout featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano garnered 74 million live viewers globally and became the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history with 47 million in the US.