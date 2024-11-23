PBAC
72k attendees and while not comparable to PPV Netflix had 64 million streams. 108 million global viewers.
I am only happy for the undercard namely Katie and Serrano which is now likely the most watched female fight in history.
There are strong numbers coming out of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight on Friday, as Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions said 60 million households streamed the event in what could be the most-watched boxing event of all time but one that also had widely reported streaming issues. Meanwhile, ticket revenue was slightly more than $18M, doubling the $9M gate from a Canelo Alvarez bout against Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in a 2021 fight. The event drew 72,300 and is being reported as the highest-grossing combat sports gate in Texas state history and easily the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history.
In addition to the main event, the co-main bout featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano garnered 74 million live viewers globally and became the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history with 47 million in the US.
