Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson an Utter Scam/Sham

IronGolem007 said: This was not just a matter of the fact Mike Tyson is "old" it's a matter of this being an utter sham, and utter scam, and blatant acting.



This was no fight; it was a farce.



Mike Tyson used to be Mr. BAD INTENTIONS ... and he looked like a cowering, retarded baby in there. Bobbing side-to-side, shooting a jab which fell 3 feet short, while NEVER advancing forward???



The former HW Champ fights like this? BULLSHIT.



This was Bad Acting 101.



No I'm tired of hearing the scam act is going onJake was clearly trying to put Tyson away he just couldn't hit him with anything clean ..And Tyson obviously had something going on with his mobility because he could barely walk... ..And honestly as bad as they were Mike woulda finished Jake if he was hugging the first 2 rounds which is as sad as it sounds...Anyone with eyes and a an adult brain can see that just because Jake won and the fight was complete bullshit doesn't mean it's a setup .. like the Mayweather fights where he makes them last a few rounds or like when he was helping Logan Paul recover and last.