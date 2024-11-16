  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson an Utter Scam/Sham

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Yellow Card
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
4,777
Reaction score
9,888
This was not just a matter of the fact Mike Tyson is "old" it's a matter of this being an utter sham, and utter scam, and blatant acting.

This was no fight; it was a farce.

Mike Tyson used to be Mr. BAD INTENTIONS ... and he looked like a cowering, retarded baby in there. Bobbing side-to-side, shooting a jab which fell 3 feet short, while NEVER advancing forward???

The former HW Champ fights like this? BULLSHIT.

This was Bad Acting 101.

I turned this farce off after the third.
 
I’m mad I paid real money for that. I feel robbed. No way that wasn’t scripted. At least the Taylor / Serrano fight before was good I guess.
 
Seano said:
Mike is almost 60. I don't know what people expected.
Click to expand...
This.

I got exactly what I expected to get with a 58 year old main eventer. Frankly, I'm shocked Tyson didn't get floored.

Barrios and Ramos was a solid fight, and those ladies were swinging though.
 
Seano said:
Mike is almost 60. I don't know what people expected.
Click to expand...

Don't give me that "almost 60" bullshit.

I just turned 60, and would've done better than that.

In a real fight, the combatants try to HURT each other.

If someone paid me millions of dollars to fight, I would rather get KO'd while trying to fugg somebody up, than passively flail around.

I turned this shit-show off and went to sleep.

I can't unsee this bullshit, and my opinion of Tyson is unrestorable.

This was not a real fight, with people trying to hurt each other, it was a farce with people trying to do the exact opposite.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Don't give me that "almost 60 bullshit."

I just turned 60, and would've done better than that.

In a real fight, the combatants try to HURT each other.

If someone paid me millions of dollars to fight, I would rather get KO'd while trying to fugg somebody up, than passively flail around.

I turned this shit-show off and went to sleep.

I can't unsee this bullshit, and my opinion of Tyson is unrestorable.

This was not a real fight, with people trying to hurt each other, it was a farce with the exact opposite intent.
Click to expand...

Dont make a fool of yourself. Typing silly shit like that.
 
I'd suggest to not announce any disappointment with an extremely predictable outcome.

Why are folks proud of being stupid....
 
IronGolem007 said:
Don't give me that "almost 60 bullshit."

I just turned 60, and would've done better than that.
Click to expand...
Except you’re a quadruple-chin fat fuck who never threw a punch in your life, you fucking bum.

The fight looked exactly like anyone with boxing knowledge said it would. Now that the fight’s over, feel free to go back to the heavies or the war room, whatever cesspool you crawled out of.
 
Tyson even old didn't seem to be really trying . Paul who seemingly could tee off at will just Coasted but like 20 sec of last round . I cant think it was legit. The fact Vegas cleaned house with like 75% of bets on Tyson never looked like a serious dight at any point.

I think a deal was made that neither would hurt the other and if needed 1 would carry the other through 7.

The real story of the night was netflix service
 
IronGolem007 said:
This was not just a matter of the fact Mike Tyson is "old" it's a matter of this being an utter sham, and utter scam, and blatant acting.

This was no fight; it was a farce.

Mike Tyson used to be Mr. BAD INTENTIONS ... and he looked like a cowering, retarded baby in there. Bobbing side-to-side, shooting a jab which fell 3 feet short, while NEVER advancing forward???

The former HW Champ fights like this? BULLSHIT.

This was Bad Acting 101.

I turned this farce off after the third.
Click to expand...
No I'm tired of hearing the scam act is going on

Jake was clearly trying to put Tyson away he just couldn't hit him with anything clean ..

And Tyson obviously had something going on with his mobility because he could barely walk... ..

And honestly as bad as they were Mike woulda finished Jake if he was hugging the first 2 rounds which is as sad as it sounds...

Anyone with eyes and a an adult brain can see that just because Jake won and the fight was complete bullshit doesn't mean it's a setup .. like the Mayweather fights where he makes them last a few rounds or like when he was helping Logan Paul recover and last.
 
StopDucking said:
Except you’re a quadruple-chin fat fuck who never threw a punch in your life, you fucking bum.

The fight looked exactly like anyone with boxing knowledge said it would. Now that the fight’s over, feel free to go back to the heavies or the war room, whatever cesspool you crawled out of.
Click to expand...

Think again

1a.jpg

2.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 11.15 11pm ET Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
1K
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
ChuFye
News !!! Mike Tyson Would Absolutely Maul Jake Paul !!!
2
Replies
25
Views
959
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)Boxing: 11.15 11pm ET Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul *Total Rounds*
Replies
1
Views
57
TONYTHEGOAT
TONYTHEGOAT
TCE
News Mike Tyson: Dana White is ‘going to be the best thing to happen to boxing’
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
mozfonky
mozfonky
L
Jon Jones vs Jake Paul
Replies
4
Views
578
filthybliss
filthybliss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,282
Messages
56,511,690
Members
175,260
Latest member
BoobsandPie24

Share this page

Back
Top