Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson an Utter Scam/Sham

This was not just a matter of the fact Mike Tyson is "old" it's a matter of this being an utter sham, and utter scam, and blatant acting.
This was no fight; it was a farce.
Mike Tyson used to be Mr. BAD INTENTIONS ... and he looked like a cowering, retarded baby in there. Bobbing side-to-side, shooting a jab which fell 3 feet short, while NEVER advancing forward???
The former HW Champ fights like this? BULLSHIT.
This was Bad Acting 101.
I turned this farce off after the third.
