Who wins the "fight for the casuals" rumored between Conor and Logan?

Let's assume this is a real fight and not a con job like Jake and Tyson.



Yes I know most real fans don't really care about this garbage fight but you can be sure casuals will tune in.



First I want to say it's a true travesty that bums like current Conor and Logan Paul (that's right the 1-2 bum not his 16-1 brother Jake) may be getting paid coin like this when real fighters make pennies on the dollar.



Paul is tolerable but the guy is not even the good brother of the two amateurs boxing brothers. I think Jake would take Conor's head off in the first round but Logan is big and clumsy. Then again, Conor is a crackhead and has been for years. His nervous system seems shot he twitches in interviews plus the leg injury.