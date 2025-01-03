Media Chael: Everything about the Conor vs Logan Paul fight is fake news

"Oddly, more people have clicked on, engaged with and commented on Conor's version. Of which not a single word is true. You've got to understand, Conor is not boxing [Logan] Paul, there is not a billionaire in India that is looking to bring people over and change tourism."

Sonnen added: "That is something exclusively done by a government and that government does it in one place which is in the Middle East. And third, there's no cheque for $250million dollars so he kind of went right down the list of joking."
Just some more fake news to keep Conor's name in the news and attention of the rape case.
 
Ambani spent like a billion dollars on his son's wedding. Bringing a Conor super fight to India for 250M isn't that crazy.
 
Ambani spent like a billion dollars on his son's wedding. Bringing a Conor super fight to India for 250M isn't that crazy.
The UFC don't need a middle man. The company that owns UFC and WWE have contracts with Logan and Conor if they wanted to make the fight they wouldn't include any third party and keep all the profits for themselves.

Falling for Conor's clickbait lol. Last time after he "pulled out against Chandler because he hurt his pinky toe" he was going to fight Hooker

 
Soooo.... If Dana say's "Never Gonna Fucking Happen!!!!" and connor says "he's tnow's Nut-tin bout it" but will "Droop wuz-hiz bollocks wit one fookin left" and Chael picks connor to "win by decisive knockout" does that mean that the fight is a sure thing and connor losses again in spectacular Meme worthy fashion?
 
I’m not sure if this fight is legit yet, but if it is, we’re staring down the barrel of a Jungian fever dream.

Two of the world’s biggest human colostomy bags, raking in a quarter-billion each for what?

A sociopath "influencer" scammer who weaponizes algorithms, and a faded MMA fighter who’s traded in his punches for cocaine and booze, and has snorted his own hype.

Oh, yeah... salt of the Earth.

Lovely people.

Truly deserving.
 
after seeing each of them fight Floyd and watching both lose i don't get the appeal anyway.
2025 should be the year the Paul brothers disappear into obscurity yet there are still meatheads out there that don't realize their fights are shit
 
