Southport riot: How a LinkedIn post helped spark unrest - BBC tracks its spread The social media post was quickly taken down, but screenshots were viewed millions of times.

CAPS:1) Man whose kids werepresent at time of Southport attackclaims on LinkedIn his kidsthere when a "migrant" attacked and killed multiple children2) Short police statement reads: “armed police have detained a male and seized a knife”. In the absence of official information, bullshit like the above is taken as gospel by non-journalists on Twitter.3) An Indian "news" account pretending to be UK-based and that is "verified" on Twitter "confirms" a migrant was the murderer - despite doing no further research or asking questions because4) Far right group Britain First's leader amplifies the misinformation now being amplified by weirdos in India, although doesn't claim fake knowledge at least, but also: without any knowledge, obviously.5) Reform Party (a popular right wing party in the UK) activist Nicholas Lissack now pretends he has "confirmed the authenticity of the post made by a father of two", which sounds important except that initial post was a lie and contained complete conjecture.6) Bernie Spofforth, a known misinformation purveyor who has been banned by the platform before, makes up a name from thin air: Ali Al-Shakati. Merseyside Police respond the next day to say that is not the correct name, but who can trust police over a known purveyor of misinformation, amirite?7) Laurence Fox, a former actor and head of the irrelevant "Reclaim Party", shares both posts from Bernie and the original liar, Eddie Murray, writing "close the borders" - implying, falsely, that the borders had anything to do with this incident.8) Things spiral out of control with the right wing base whipped into a fury and blaming the boats for bringing a mass murderer of children to our shores. Ali Al Shakati is continually blamed despite not being the perpetrator. Those duped by the spread of viral misinformation callspreading the actual truth "fake news". These clowns believe everything has been fact-checked because it does indeed all link back to a genuine (but critically error-strewn) first post on LinkedIn. We're now going to burn hotels full of migrants who had nothing to do with this incident, and Al Shakati will probably get lynched - if he exists, who knows.9) At no point has the original liar apologize. He has instead said. LOL.So there we have it. Liars, charlatans, "verified" fake journalists who don't do any actual journalism, and people who should be responsible butmanaged to whip up a BLM-like movement based byOf course the butthurt dribblers on here were full of: "but he's still a migrant" like that makes any of this story make sense.And people on hereget their news from X and believe the MSM is less reliable than... this shit.Anyway. I found it interesting. I can't believe how people fall for this shit time in, time out.