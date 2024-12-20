Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 97,959
- Reaction score
- 164,341
Conor McGregor SHUTS DOWN rumors of a fight against Ilia Topuria, and says he's accepted an offer to fight Logan Paul in India
Ilia Topuria responds: "I don't fight nor am I interested in fighting with a r*pist."#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/PqHqrGTMMN
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 17, 2024
Conor McGregor Dismisses Rumors of Ilia Topuria Bout, UFC Champ Responds
Ilia Topuria took a dig at Conor McGregor after the Irishman mentioned his name.
www.sherdog.com
Ilia Topuria took a dig at Conor McGregor after the Irishman mentioned his name.
McGregor recently dismissed rumors of a bout against Topuria. The Dubliner instead claims to have initial agreements with the billionaire Ambani family in India for a boxing match against YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul. However, “Notorious” still plans to eventually return to the Octagon.
“The rumors of a bout with [Topuria] are false,” McGregor wrote on X. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”
The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.
I have agreed.
I will then seek my return to the Octagon.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024
Topuria responded to McGregor by taking a dig at the Irishman’s recent loss in a civil lawsuit where he was found liable of sexual assault against a woman named Nikita Hand from an incident dating back to 2018.
“The rumors of bout with mchicken are false,” Topuria wrote. “I don't fight nor am I interested in fighting with a rapist.”
The rumors of bout with mchicken are false. I don't fight nor am I interested in fighting with a rapist.
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) December 17, 2024
While Dana White is typically against UFC fighters competing in crossover boxing matches, the only time he made an exception was for McGregor. The former UFC double champ fought Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, when he suffered a 10th-round technical knockout loss. McGregor has since gone 1-3 in the UFC, only managing to win a welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone. McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in a trilogy loss against Dustin Poirier in 2021, though he has been teasing a return for nearly two years now.
Meanwhile, Paul has 0-1 professional boxing record, with a split decision loss against fellow influencer KSI. He also recent win over former McGregor training partner Dillon Danis via “unsportsmanlike conduct” in an exhibition bout. Paul also competed in another exhibition boxing bout against Mayweather in 2021, which was declared a draw.
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar