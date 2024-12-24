Rumored Jake Paul stole Mcgregor money fight from Logan; Chandler in full panick mode, willing to box Mcgregor

Chandler in full panick mode as Mcgregor seems focused on boxing. He’s offered to step into any arena with Mcgregor, cage, ring etc. he’ll do it.



Jake Paul seems to have the upper hand though as he swooped the money fight from his brother.
Jake Paul has already collected many UFC legends scalps. He is now rumored to be fighting Mcgregor after pushing his brother out.

Jake has already beaten the likes of:

Woodley, Askren, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva.

He is looking to add another UFC scalp to his collection in the name of Conor Mcgregor.

The problem child vs the notorious one, let’s go!

 
Lol it would be pretty funny if they actually wore clown suits during the marketing for this fight and during the fight itself. If you're gonna have circus events, might as well do it properly.

Whichever Paul it will be, if it happens.
 
Would watch some highlights on youtube likely 48-72 hours after the fight
 
Adamant said:
Dana is allowing him to box?
Nope. Nothing we heard about it at least. Hell, even the Logan fight was at least more believable because of the TKO connection, which could conceivably 'pull rank' for allowing that fight, but Jake isn't involved in any of that.
 
Lol Conor still runs combat sports all these years later, there needs to be a case study on this

This is shit you couldn't even create a realistic movie about, one of the most inspirational and gifted humans ever
 
I think he can tell Dana to fuck off if he fights Jake. He won't need a UFC check or hot dog brander ever again.
 
This is beyond fucking stupid. Guy keeps fighting old washed up fighters and making insane money doing it, and people act like this is cool? This shit is embarrassing and so bad for the sport. LOL at anyone actually being interested in this fight. The Paul brothers are some of the shittiest humans in existence.
 
italiamusica said:
This is beyond fucking stupid. Guy keeps fighting old washed up fighters and making insane money doing it, and people act like this is cool? This shit is embarrassing and so bad for the sport. LOL at anyone actually being interested in this fight. The Paul brothers are some of the shittiest humans in existence.
I mean they make insane money doing it because people are really interested in this fight.
 
koa pomaikai said:
ESPN more credible than you.
If you're not up on how to spot bullshit rumors, then I guess anyone with an acronym in their tweets sounds credible.

Salvador was so on the money when he reported Canelo would be rematching Bivol in 2023 when it was later found Canelo wasn't even in the negotiations, wasn't he?

Edit* You  are aware that ESPN was also just heavily reporting that the Conor-Logan fight was already agreed to, right? So do you not see the problem with quoting their rumors now?
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
If you're not up on how to spot bullshit rumors, then I guess anyone with an acronym in their tweets sounds credible.

Salvador was so on the money when he reported Canelo would be rematching Bivol in 2023 when it was later found Canelo wasn't even in the negotiations, wasn't he?

Edit* You  are aware that ESPN was also just heavily reporting that the Conor-Logan fight was already agreed to, right? So do you not see the problem with quoting their rumors now?
1735024350014.jpeg

It could be Jake or Logan, nothing is inked yet. People already betting on who will win between Logan and Conor, give it a few hours and Jake vs Conor odds will come in.
 
i read an article about this the other day… this thread explains a lot


they kept talking about how mcgregor wants to fight Logan Paul, and has for a while


but whenever they would talk about the fight actually materializing, somehow they were magically talking about Jake Paul being his opponent…

no mention of an original fight with Logan being swept out from under logan by his brother Jake…



but this makes it all make sense now, thanks TS!
 
