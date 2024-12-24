Chandler in full panick mode as Mcgregor seems focused on boxing. He’s offered to step into any arena with Mcgregor, cage, ring etc. he’ll do it.







Jake Paul seems to have the upper hand though as he swooped the money fight from his brother.

Jake Paul has already collected many UFC legends scalps. He is now rumored to be fighting Mcgregor after pushing his brother out.



Jake has already beaten the likes of:



Woodley, Askren, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva.



He is looking to add another UFC scalp to his collection in the name of Conor Mcgregor.



The problem child vs the notorious one, let’s go!



