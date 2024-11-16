What happened to Tyson's knee? Why was he biting his glove (Scared)? How did he age so much since his Jones Fight? Jake carried him

Leon Edwards
Jake carried Tyson I predicted Jake would KO him but this was horrible.
Tyson after the first minute couldn't even walk after that he was a sitting duck just biting his gloves it seemed like Tyson was frightened and nervous that he would get hurt and seriously embarrassed.
