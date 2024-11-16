What happened to Tyson's knee? Why was he biting his glove (Scared)? How did he age so much since his Jones Fight? Jake carried him

This is what a 60 year old who's put his body through hell inside & outside the ring for decades looks like.

Weed, stem cells, or the greatest training camps in the world can't change any of that. When your legs go...they go.... You're a shell of yourself. Hand speed won't matter. Power won't matter. Flash won't matter.



As a novelty Tyson looked impressive for a 60 year old worn dude. Hats off.

But no 60 year is beating a roided up professional level boxer close to their size. No matter how low down on the totem pole they are. Jake is big. Jake has power. Jake has attempted to train & spar like a pro for years. Jake has big fight experience. So no matter how rank or terrible Jake is, he's going to beat anybody else who is not an active professional boxer or high level amateur close to their prime. Especially if they are the same size or smaller.



Also, as great & as legendary as Mike Tyson was, there is always a ton of revisionist history with his career.

- Was he the most feared and dangerous guy in his first title run? YES

-At the moment was he the baddest dude on the planet? YES

-Is he arguably the most gifted & athletic heavyweight when it comes to boxing attributes? YES

-Is he arguably the greatest KO artist of all time? YES

-P4P is an all time great because he is a small HW that was bullying giants and perfected a style for his size and attributes? YES



But Tyson was always a frontrunner. When he couldn't bully, hurt, or intimidate you he wilted. So I would not expect a near 60 year old Mike to push himself or risk the beating he could of took to get inside of a young dangerous fighter of any skill level.

Very valiant effort that most 58 year olds could never come close too. But nowhere near what was needed to actually win a fight with a young pro.



People underrated Jake being a "legit" pro in their prime (no matter how "terrible" he may be).



People overrated a 60 year old former champ based off of marketing & not reality.