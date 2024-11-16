  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What happened to Tyson's knee? Why was he biting his glove (Scared)? How did he age so much since his Jones Fight? Jake carried him

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
656
Reaction score
1,223
Jake carried Tyson I predicted Jake would KO him but this was horrible.

Tyson after the first minute couldn't even walk after that he was a sitting duck just biting his gloves it seemed like Tyson was frightened and nervous that he would get hurt and seriously embarrassed.
 
TrueBias said:
Can people just admit that they are stupid or pretending to be stupid?

This bullshit went exactly how it was going to go. It's not manly to admit you folks fell for it.
Click to expand...
I predicted Tyson would get knocked out.

Tyson clearly hurt his knee between 1-3
 
Leon Edwards said:
Jake carried Tyson I predicted Jake would KO him but this was horrible.

Tyson after the first minute couldn't even walk after that he was a sitting duck just biting his gloves it seemed like Tyson was frightened and nervous that he would get hurt and seriously embarrassed.
Click to expand...
Yes, he carried a 58 year old man almost twice his age because he's that good. I bet he'd carry Canelo if they ever fought and take him out in the later rounds just so he can get some work in.
 
This is what a 60 year old who's put his body through hell inside & outside the ring for decades looks like.
Weed, stem cells, or the greatest training camps in the world can't change any of that. When your legs go...they go.... You're a shell of yourself. Hand speed won't matter. Power won't matter. Flash won't matter.

As a novelty Tyson looked impressive for a 60 year old worn dude. Hats off.
But no 60 year is beating a roided up professional level boxer close to their size. No matter how low down on the totem pole they are. Jake is big. Jake has power. Jake has attempted to train & spar like a pro for years. Jake has big fight experience. So no matter how rank or terrible Jake is, he's going to beat anybody else who is not an active professional boxer or high level amateur close to their prime. Especially if they are the same size or smaller.

Also, as great & as legendary as Mike Tyson was, there is always a ton of revisionist history with his career.
- Was he the most feared and dangerous guy in his first title run? YES
-At the moment was he the baddest dude on the planet? YES
-Is he arguably the most gifted & athletic heavyweight when it comes to boxing attributes? YES
-Is he arguably the greatest KO artist of all time? YES
-P4P is an all time great because he is a small HW that was bullying giants and perfected a style for his size and attributes? YES

But Tyson was always a frontrunner. When he couldn't bully, hurt, or intimidate you he wilted. So I would not expect a near 60 year old Mike to push himself or risk the beating he could of took to get inside of a young dangerous fighter of any skill level.
Very valiant effort that most 58 year olds could never come close too. But nowhere near what was needed to actually win a fight with a young pro.

People underrated Jake being a "legit" pro in their prime (no matter how "terrible" he may be).

People overrated a 60 year old former champ based off of marketing & not reality.
 
This "fight" was from the getgo designed to be a glorified sparring session, careful not to get Tyson hurt. Thus the shorter rounds and bigger gloves. Paul knows knocking Tyson out would have made him look really bad.

So they just coasted. Tyson is 58 years old. Anyone who thought he was going to come out and shock the world is living in a fantasy world. Anyone who paid for the circus needs to have their mom administer their finances.

This was a circus, and a sad, pathetic one at that.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
This is what a 60 year old who's put his body through hell inside & outside the ring for decades looks like.
Weed, stem cells, or the greatest training camps in the world can't change any of that. When your legs go...they go.... You're a shell of yourself. Hand speed won't matter. Power won't matter. Flash won't matter.

As a novelty Tyson looked impressive for a 60 year old worn dude. Hats off.
But no 60 year is beating a roided up professional level boxer close to their size. No matter how low down on the totem pole they are. Jake is big. Jake has power. Jake has attempted to train & spar like a pro for years. Jake has big fight experience. So no matter how rank or terrible Jake is, he's going to beat anybody else who is not an active professional boxer or high level amateur close to their prime. Especially if they are the same size or smaller.

Also, as great & as legendary as Mike Tyson was, there is always a ton of revisionist history with his career.
- Was he the most feared and dangerous guy in his first title run? YES
-At the moment was he the baddest dude on the planet? YES
-Is he arguably the most gifted & athletic heavyweight when it comes to boxing attributes? YES
-Is he arguably the greatest KO artist of all time? YES
-P4P is an all time great because he is a small HW that was bullying giants and perfected a style for his size and attributes? YES

But Tyson was always a frontrunner. When he couldn't bully, hurt, or intimidate you he wilted. So I would not expect a near 60 year old Mike to push himself or risk the beating he could of took to get inside of a young dangerous fighter of any skill level.
Very valiant effort that most 58 year olds could never come close too. But nowhere near what was needed to actually win a fight with a young pro.

People underrated Jake being a "legit" pro in their prime (no matter how "terrible" he may be).

People overrated a 60 year old former champ based off of marketing & not reality.
Click to expand...

Boxers always talk about reaching an age and just no longer being able to pull the trigger because their reflexes are shot. Almost every time, these old guys can pound away on a heavy bag and look amazing but put them in a ring with something that moves and throws back and they might as well be boxing the Flash. I was hoping Tyson was going to gamble and just throw some combos and hope they land but I don't think he had any confidence in his chances.
 
Leon Edwards said:
Jake carried Tyson I predicted Jake would KO him but this was horrible.

Tyson after the first minute couldn't even walk after that he was a sitting duck just biting his gloves it seemed like Tyson was frightened and nervous that he would get hurt and seriously embarrassed.
Click to expand...
the glove biting was strange but it reminded me of Mike Katz's old article about the Douglas fight, he said Tyson didn't revert to the gloves position of the peek a boo like everyone said he did in the middle rounds, he was sucking his thumbs. Katz hated Mike.

Mike had flashes of foot speed and hand speed and power. He doesn't have the intent or the stamina to chase guys anymore and being as he just stood around for mose of the fight, he should have at least done something when Jake got close. Mike's always been unstable, I keep saying that and that's the biggest factor in his entire career. He managed to have a great run because of his talent but that mentality was always lurking there and the people close to him tried to tell us about it before he ever lost.
 
Prefect said:
Boxers always talk about reaching an age and just no longer being able to pull the trigger because their reflexes are shot. Almost every time, these old guys can pound away on a heavy bag and look amazing but put them in a ring with something that moves and throws back and they might as well be boxing the Flash. I was hoping Tyson was going to gamble and just throw some combos and hope they land but I don't think he had any confidence in his chances.
Click to expand...
they do, and I guess it's a real thing, I don't really get it though. Even if you throw a missed punch do something. I've heard things like Ali used ot say he could see the opening but he wouldn't take it, but my thought was, well, throw anyways, throw something but maybe they just don't want to swing and hit air and look bad.

I asked a former basketball star what he lost with age the most, it wasn't anything physical like I expected, his answer was, "desire".
 
krelianx said:
This "fight" was from the getgo designed to be a glorified sparring session, careful not to get Tyson hurt. Thus the shorter rounds and bigger gloves. Paul knows knocking Tyson out would have made him look really bad.

So they just coasted. Tyson is 58 years old. Anyone who thought he was going to come out and shock the world is living in a fantasy world. Anyone who paid for the circus needs to have their mom administer their finances.

This was a circus, and a sad, pathetic one at that.
Click to expand...
ya, but even exhibitions have more action than that, Ali-Alzado had some action, even Tyson-Jones had action with neither guy trying to kill each other.
 
Leon Edwards said:
Jake carried Tyson I predicted Jake would KO him but this was horrible.

Tyson after the first minute couldn't even walk after that he was a sitting duck just biting his gloves it seemed like Tyson was frightened and nervous that he would get hurt and seriously embarrassed.
Click to expand...

His knee was fucked but if you think every other part of his body was operating at 100% I have a MyPillow to sell you.

He's 58, EVERY part of his body was on the decline, including his, back, ankles, elbows, neck, shoulders. And you need all of those to box effectively.

And you keep looking at the roy fight with rose tinted glasses. He didn't look amazing, he just looked competent for a 54 year old, Roy jones is also shot to fucking pieces and they both looked like shit in the later rounds.

This is a DKSAB thread up and down.
 
Mack Yancy said:
His knee was fucked but if you think every other part of his body was operating at 100% I have a MyPillow to sell you.

He's 58, EVERY part of his body was on the decline, including his, back, ankles, elbows, neck, shoulders. And you need all of those to box effectively.

And you keep looking at the roy fight with rose tinted glasses. He didn't look amazing, he just looked competent for a 54 year old, Roy jones is also shot to fucking pieces and they both looked like shit in the later rounds.

This is a DKSAB thread up and down.
Click to expand...
He looked ok in round 1
 
Tyson lost the ability to be able to fight 20 years ago when he fought McCline, anyone watching this or betting on it are part of the problem
 
Seems to me Mike Tyson had an off night. Go check some of his fights on youtube. He's knocking guys out in the first round in many of them. Just destroying people. Not sure what was up with him in this fight. He wasn't his usual self at all.
 
He wasn't biting his glove, FFS. He was adjusting his mouthpiece.
 
Sir Punchalot said:
Seems to me Mike Tyson had an off night. Go check some of his fights on youtube. He's knocking guys out in the first round in many of them. Just destroying people. Not sure what was up with him in this fight. He wasn't his usual self at all.
Click to expand...
He looked like he'd aged 20 years since his last pro fight, not sure what happened.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,530
Messages
56,529,363
Members
175,264
Latest member
MEG MMA

Share this page

Back
Top