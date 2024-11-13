Jake looks so average and Tommy Fury is so bad, Mike logically has to win.

MotorCityCobra said: I posted before Belfort holyfield that holy would get clobbered, same thing here.



Hope I'm wrong.



I'd take a 180-230 lbs sherdogger with amateur experience over tyson assuming they were 24-30.



Old people do not have the reflexes to fight. Click to expand...

I don't know, i hung out at a boxing gym recently and didn't see one single kid that would worry me, I'd defer because I'd hurt them. And this was an official boxing gym, people aren't taught right today. I mean, I sincerely just tell people no because I don't want to get into any of me having to pull out any stops, I'd do it if I had to but what for? First thing I told them, before they saw or knew anything about me was that i was 56 and would not spar, period. I think they know now that I'm not someone to throw a kid who's had 2 months of training in with.Now, with Holyfield, we had a shopworn, beat down, multi-injured and surguried athlete and he really didn't even take one good shot. He was basically thrown down, threw his own self down before that and because of his age, the ref didn't want to take chances.With Mike, he looked like he could have killed Roy if he wanted to, everyone was saying it would be the opposite because roy was more active. I was honestly surprised Mike had any self control, he's always been one of the worst as far as controlling himself.Now, with Paul, we have a rich kid who has taken the sport seriously, hired the best he can buy and turned himself into a real boxer. I still don't think he's at any sort of a high level so I believe Mike should take him. But, as I've been saying, it's fighting and anything can happen. I would have thought Tyson Fury would have had to struggle with Ngannou but Tyson is such a headcase, an absolute headcase that he found a way to make it a tough fight. Embarrassed the whole sport and I gave up on him after that one. I really hope Usyk can finish him off this time and we don't have to see him mentioned up at that level again.