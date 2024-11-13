  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jake looks so average and Tommy Fury is so bad, Mike logically has to win.

Intermission

Intermission

Tommy Fury is terrible. IM Sorry to say. His own half brother Tyson called the match between Tommy and jake battle of the youtubers. He doesn't even respect the mans boxing abilities.

Even the Mike Tyson who lost to Kevin Mcrbide is better than Tommy Fury. And Kevin Mcbride is better than Jake anyway.

We have some data of Mike fighting somewhat against Roy and he looked fine (which is more than enough to whoop Jakes ass). Roy looked completely useless however and I would not bet on him to beat Jake ..
 
Intermission said:
Holmes said an interesting thing about Tyson's last fights, how they matched him against guys that towered over him and how that was a bad idea, I think he had a point. He fought well for a few rounds in those last fights, fought his ass off in the danny williams fight. He just didn't make guys fall like he used to, not because he wasn't still fast and skillful, the guys just weren't crumbling.

Anyway, Paul doesn't tower over him like that so it might be interesting. Still, we're not even clear if the fight is real or not. The Jones fight wasn't real and with Jones' chin, i'm surprised he didn't fall from the breeze passing buy a mike shot.
 
Seano said:
This fight is likely to be a work anyway.
Can they legally sell fights like this without telling us? I know wrestling does it so, maybe. I just think it's unfair to tell a good portion of their audience to expect a brawl when it's all been worked out beforehand.
 
mozfonky said:
Can they legally sell fights like this without telling us? I know wrestling does it so, maybe. I just think it's unfair to tell a good portion of their audience to expect a brawl when it's all been worked out beforehand.
I don't know. The Jones fight was a work. I kind of have a hard time believing a real fight with a guy almost 60 vs a guy in his physical prime is being sanctioned, even if its Jake Paul.
 
mozfonky said:
Danny Williams wasn’t particularly tall for modern HW fighter standards.

Similar to Paul, I’d imagine.

images
 
mozfonky said:
There is a betting line on all the legal sportsbooks. Government would be coming after everyone involved if it’s a work
 
I posted before Belfort holyfield that holy would get clobbered, same thing here.

Hope I'm wrong.

I'd take a 180-230 lbs sherdogger with amateur experience over tyson assuming they were 24-30.

Old people do not have the reflexes to fight.
 
Jake will outbox Tyson to a boring decision. I think even JP has enough self awareness to realise that KO’ing a nearly 60 year old legend of the game would be a terrible look for him and won’t win him any favours in boxing circles.
 
MotorCityCobra said:
I don't know, i hung out at a boxing gym recently and didn't see one single kid that would worry me, I'd defer because I'd hurt them. And this was an official boxing gym, people aren't taught right today. I mean, I sincerely just tell people no because I don't want to get into any of me having to pull out any stops, I'd do it if I had to but what for? First thing I told them, before they saw or knew anything about me was that i was 56 and would not spar, period. I think they know now that I'm not someone to throw a kid who's had 2 months of training in with.

Now, with Holyfield, we had a shopworn, beat down, multi-injured and surguried athlete and he really didn't even take one good shot. He was basically thrown down, threw his own self down before that and because of his age, the ref didn't want to take chances.

With Mike, he looked like he could have killed Roy if he wanted to, everyone was saying it would be the opposite because roy was more active. I was honestly surprised Mike had any self control, he's always been one of the worst as far as controlling himself.

Now, with Paul, we have a rich kid who has taken the sport seriously, hired the best he can buy and turned himself into a real boxer. I still don't think he's at any sort of a high level so I believe Mike should take him. But, as I've been saying, it's fighting and anything can happen. I would have thought Tyson Fury would have had to struggle with Ngannou but Tyson is such a headcase, an absolute headcase that he found a way to make it a tough fight. Embarrassed the whole sport and I gave up on him after that one. I really hope Usyk can finish him off this time and we don't have to see him mentioned up at that level again.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Danny Williams wouldn't even be average height by today's standards. He's a couple inches shorter than the modern heavyweight. Jake is listed at 6'1 and Danny is listed at 6'3.
ok, but how tall was mccbride? I'm not sure who holmes was referring to but he said he was being mismanaged and i"m positve Mcbride was one guy he was talking about.

I keep saying here when the subject about Mike comes up, no matter how much talent he had, giving up more than a couple inches makes it really difficult as a boxer. Go watch a fellow from the 80's by the name of James "Hard Rock" Green or a Joe Frazier and just watch how much those guys had to work because they were so much shorter, how much more skillful they are than they're opponents because they have to be and even still, they had brutal wars with guys who weren't even nearly as adept at slipping and sliding and in and out. It's draining, in Green you had a 5-4 super middlelweight, him being in with guys 5-11 or 5-10 like Mugabi or Curry was asking an awful lot of him.
 
LEWIS540 said:
ok, not sure who holmes was talking about, maybe he meant Tyson needed some patsies, he'd be right about that too, at least insofar as Foreman and Holmes conducted their comebacks.

I don't know why they'd throw a reputed 5-9, 5-10 guy (actually historically listed at 5-11.5) in with a guy who was as big as McBride.
 
podsox said:
There is a betting line on all the legal sportsbooks. Government would be coming after everyone involved if it’s a work
ok, but did any of these other stupid assed mixed up fights have odds? I know Mayweather mcGregor did and I was telling everyone i could to throw everything on Mayweather, that it was a once in a lifetime shot.
 
mozfonky said:
Allegedly Kevin McBride is 6'6 with an 80" reach. That's according to BoxRec. His reach is pretty short for a guy that tall though. Normally guys that tall have at least 82 or 83 inches of reach. Fury, who is realistically about 6'7, has an 85" reach. Manny Steward said that it's actually longer than that which I wouldn't doubt. He would know.

I agree with Holmes. Fighting rangy opponents that are significantly taller does tend to be more challenging. Even an untrained beanpole can make a much shorter man's punch miss his head simply by leaning back as it comes in. Boxers would be well-advised not to do this, instead they should use a proper layback, but many did this and still do to this day. Muay Thai fighters often utilize it to dodge kicks and other incoming strikes. It can be really effective even if it can be dangerous.

Yeah, giving up several inches in height is more difficult but it becomes especially difficult when that person also has a long reach to go with it. You'll have to constantly punch upward as the much shorter guy and will have to work harder just to get into range. Boxers are taught to try and bring the taller man's head down by going to the body but that's not easy to do consistently. When attacking their head you'll have to punch up whether you like it or not if there's a significant height difference.
 
Intermission said:
Tommy Fury is terrible?! Bro Rogan would vehemently disagree.
 
