Jake Paul-Mike Tyson making more $ than 99% MMA high level fights

Take UFC for example, any fight is better in terms of skills than JP vs Mike Tyson... And JP vs Mike Tyson made more $ for the fighters than any big title fight except maybe McGregor fighting Khabib...



It has a reason, influencers and worldwide famous names have a wider range with people who follow fights as casual followers (casual not in a bad way, as in, less knowledgeable... Not at all... Just that they don't have it as much interesting unless something interesting is announced) and are more in for the entertainment of the fight, their level of familiarity with the names that are fighting.



Jon Jones for example, as his last fight, said he wants the f*** money to fight Aspinall... He said seeing how much Jake Paul and Mike Tyson do, he, being a athlete of a way higher level, deserved it. Which is totally reasonable... I mean, some guys are doing gimmick fights and making way more $ than real elite fighters who bring in way bigger fighting level display, and bring in their whole career as MMA fighters who have found the best of the best... So, that's fucked up.



At the same time though, what do you think is the possibility of the UFC in this case just underpaying the fighters massively? Could them afford payments like this? In comparison to the amount the fight profited, what is handed to the fighters is small, small. Dana talked about among other points, the UFC organizing all the build up to the fight, the event itself, with all the structure surrounding the fight, being spent by the UFC... He also cited once in a rant to De La Hoya that people, who question how much the fighters get don't understand how to run a successful MMA business, and said that De la Hoya, in some numbers he looked in a paper during his rant, paid way less to seasoned fighters than the UFC had paid in less high stake fights, so much so that they all left the MMA organized by De La Hoya...



But is it a fair point? Because UFC has a monopoly on the fighting brand, on the advertising, it outshines other organizations much due to investments in expanding the brand, which other organizations lack (the money to make its range bigger)... So it can pay its fights more all while paying proportionally less in regards to what they profit.



But the main question is, how do you see the entertainment business, with the money fights playing into this? Tbh I honestly think the door was mostly open with the McGregor vs Mayweather crossover and the money it made... Some fighters saw ways they could get into a less meaningful fight, but in a few only, and earn as much as fighting consistently in fights with more meaning as far as best fight goes... But then, who's to say anything, they are there putting their physical health at jeopardize, Dana isn't the one getting CTE when getting older, at the end of the day he can talk about making all that work, putting all that together... Stresfull, may be busy working and thinking on thing and all... But the fighters are the ones spilling their blood for him to still get the most $ out of it. It just doesn't seem, like, something that feels totally right... It might make sense to ppl, ok, but it is still off...