Why are we pretending that Umar isn't the best 135er??

Aljo already planning ways to avoid Umar.
 
Until he loses. Then he was never any good and should retire before further CTE.

But until that happens, he is officially Uber SMESHmagomedGOAT.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
OP seems a bit down after not winning poster of the year.

<mma1>
Me at the Sherdog office like...

p098vq4z.jpg
 
His chin is made of glass, one punch from a top 135er would flatline him.
 
UFConFOX said:
Don't you know, when he was like 22 someone knocked him down in the PFL once.

Also, when he was 22 or 23, he didn't 30-25 one of the wrestlers he faced.

Scrub.
Saidyokub Kakhramonov is "someone" he was dominating Said Nurmagomedov before getting caught in that guillotine and he's the same age as Umar, you're a moron. You add nothing to this thread and fan the flame of stupidity.

Umar is amazing, Yan, Merab, Aljo, Cejudo, Simon are all great fights, I don't think Omalley, chito or Sandhagen can handle his combination of formidable striking and dominant grappling though. Although none of you guys watch Umar until now, he isn't exactly known for his power, Raoni is older and has taken a lot of punches recently in prior fights.

I think Umar will be champ but let's slow down, Simon vs Umar next? Get it in before Ramadan?
 
I think he could be but he’s got to prove it. The Sandhagen win did a lot to show it, but there are still many challenges ahead.
 
Because he's in arguably the deepest division of the UFC and hasn't beat its best of the best.

Sandhagen is the -A of BW not the +A

That being said plenty of people including myself favor him to beat the +A of BW. But the proof happens in the Octagon and nowhere else.
 
Because omalley is champ and merab is the no 1 contender. He'll have to go through at least one of the two
 
Because more interesting fights incoming - Yan, O'Malley, Dvali, Sterling, to name a few. Of course, if Umar stays the course and fights another top opponent (or for the title, why not) and doesn't start pulling out or pining for a Bekzat Almakhan rematch for an interim title, for example.

Maybe he even chooses to go up a weight class like, you know, all Farter's plan followers usually do, and challenge Topuria?
 
