Figueiredo deserves a title shot more than Umar, and it’s not close

Everyone saying Umar is the number one contender seems to forget that Figueiredo exists
-2 time flyweight champion
-2 top 10 wins in the bantamweight division (twice as many as umar)
-wins over pantoja, Tim elliott, benavidez twice, Alex Perez, robbed in the first fight of a 48-46 win against moreno, officially beat moreno aswell, rob font, Cody garbrandt and now chito vera
-first man to ever drop chito
-beat 3 champions (pantoja, moreno, garbrandt)
Umar has
-1 ranked win over cory sandhagen
-???
Do we just pretend that his flyweight title reign didn’t happen?
