Figueiredo deserves a title shot more than Umar, and it’s not close

RonDante

RonDante

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 25, 2023
Messages
2,974
Reaction score
3,754
Everyone saying Umar is the number one contender seems to forget that Figueiredo exists

-2 time flyweight champion
-2 top 10 wins in the bantamweight division (twice as many as umar)
-wins over pantoja, Tim elliott, benavidez twice, Alex Perez, robbed in the first fight of a 48-46 win against moreno, officially beat moreno aswell, rob font, Cody garbrandt and now chito vera
-first man to ever drop chito
-beat 3 champions (pantoja, moreno, garbrandt)

Umar has
-1 ranked win over cory sandhagen
-???

Do we just pretend that his flyweight title reign didn’t happen?
 
Fig is one of the reasons I watch the sport still. Most fighters you forget after 10 years even if you say you wont like action figure names lol. Fig isn’t quite Boba Fett but like a Bib Fortuna at this point to me if you catch my drift. One of those dudes you just never forget and quickly rising.
 
Fig did it right when moving up a weight class. None of that bullshit cutting in line when moving up with an instant title shot. Fig won and showed he belonged in the bigger weight class.
 
RonDante said:
Everyone saying Umar is the number one contender seems to forget that Figueiredo exists

-2 time flyweight champion
-2 top 10 wins in the bantamweight division (twice as many as umar)
-wins over pantoja, Tim elliott, benavidez twice, Alex Perez, robbed in the first fight of a 48-46 win against moreno, officially beat moreno aswell, rob font, Cody garbrandt and now chito vera
-first man to ever drop chito
-beat 3 champions (pantoja, moreno, garbrandt)

Umar has
-1 ranked win over cory sandhagen
-???

Do we just pretend that his flyweight title reign didn’t happen?
Click to expand...
Yes.


I've been told that it's laughable that Figgy is number 1. His best wins are rob font and chito vera which is "lmao<lmao>" even though sandhagens recent wins are exactly the same.

If he shaved his moustache and changed his hame to Deivesonov Figueiredoev, Everyone would agree he deserves it.

this is one of those times where cute story lines supercede merit
 
checktheknuckles said:
Fig did it right when moving up a weight class. None of that bullshit cutting in line when moving up with an instant title shot.
Click to expand...
and STILL he "doesn't deserve it" STILL he should have to fight a 4th contender and a former champion at that. bullshit. If he does win he deserves it more than Umar with his wins over song and Sandhagen.


Never seen a former champ come off a title reign and have to do so much. NEVER.
 
He might have better resume, but you have to ask yourself now if you honestly think Figgy is the hardest contender for the champ or not. Some fighters get more fights offered because they are perceived as easier fights, so they get more names on their resume while killers get ducked and can only get 1 top guy to even sign to fight them.
 
Figgy vs Merab doesn't sound ias nteresting as Umar vs Merab.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
humdizzle
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,095
Messages
56,369,286
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top