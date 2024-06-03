who poses the biggest threat to poatan at 205?

anything can happen in a fight, and upsets do happen. but looking at the current landscape at 205, who do you think has the best chance of beating Alex pereira? there seems to be no wrestling/ground specialists in the top 15 at lhw. blachowicz and ankalaev have some decent ground skills, but ultimately there's nothing close to a 205 version of islam in the ufc. most people believe poatan would be considered the favorite in any stand up fight, and I agree. that being said, who has the best chance to dethrone him at lhw? hmmmmm