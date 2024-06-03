who poses the biggest threat to poatan at 205?

thewhiterooster

thewhiterooster

dana hates sunscreen
@Black
Joined
Feb 24, 2007
Messages
5,018
Reaction score
1,447
anything can happen in a fight, and upsets do happen. but looking at the current landscape at 205, who do you think has the best chance of beating Alex pereira? there seems to be no wrestling/ground specialists in the top 15 at lhw. blachowicz and ankalaev have some decent ground skills, but ultimately there's nothing close to a 205 version of islam in the ufc. most people believe poatan would be considered the favorite in any stand up fight, and I agree. that being said, who has the best chance to dethrone him at lhw? hmmmmm
 
thewhiterooster said:
you could be right. I'd still favor pereira, but ankalaev may have the best shot. he's damn well rounded.
Click to expand...
For me it's a 50 50 fight
If Alex is able to stuff the takedowns and keeps it standing he will probably sleep him
If Ank is able to take him down, he could possibly finish him or grind out a decision
It's hard to know where Alex is at in terms of grappling ability
 
The problem is, the guy everyone is going to say has 1 win in his last 3 and it is over Johnny Walker, ranked #7.

Not exactly a run that screams "title shot."
 
Ankalaev which is why they’ll never match him with him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Who should Jiri fight next?
2
Replies
22
Views
526
mjfan23
mjfan23
Fact Checker
  • Poll
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
7K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,565
Messages
55,637,208
Members
174,866
Latest member
john_k47

Share this page

Back
Top