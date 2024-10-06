Where is Poatan all time at 205 now?

That was his third title defense, same as DC iirc.
Has wins over Jan, Jiri twice, Hill and Khalil.
He destroys most people.
Is he top 5? I don't see him ever surpasing Jones but what does he have to do to be the second best all time?
 
Currently #4, moves up to #2 if he beats Magomed. Chuck and DC are currently still above him imo.

Chuck has wins over Couture 2x, Ortiz 2x, Overeem, Vitor, Wanderlei and Randleman at 205. DC has wins over Gus, Rumble 2x, Henderson, Silva, Oezdemir. Chuck's resume is clearly better, DC's is comparable to Alex's (at 205).
 
Yes, sadly, but I don't agree that their fight meets my criteria of seeing him overcome a significant grappling challenge.
That magomed fight is super interesting but with the Jan fight, I at least know he is not a complete fish on the ground.
Most kickboxers are awful on the ground, like once it goes there it's instant death but Alex is at least above that.
He can get outgrappeled by magomed but at the same time, I can definitely see him shutting the grappling down and KOing him.
 
He is way above Cormier

How many champs DC beat? AS doesn't count (no LHW titles)
 
Until he fights someone who can wrestle he's not close to guys like DC or Jones. Those guys before him fought all kinds of styles. He's being protected and hand fed one style
 
As long as he doesn't fail a ton of tests and run over a bus of toddlers, he may pass Jones soon.
Not sure if serious. Alex will never ever get within earshot of Jones. Jones is the best lhw ever and it's not close.
 
Top five. Can't top Jones, can't top (yet) Cormier who could've been the GOAT if Jones didn't exist, Chuck was a beast... So i could've forget anyone, but he's up there from 4-5.
 
I'd like to see him overcoming some significant grappling challenges before I know where to rank him among the all time greats. The current matchmaking he's getting is not a good look for him.
Nah he went through a murderers row. There’s not really any good grapplers at LHW now. If Magomed was named Jeff, nobody would be claiming he’s some GOAT wrestler because in reality, he’s more of a striker too.

Pereira ko’ed everyone in his last 4 and is 5-0 overall. He basically cleaned the division out and the only fight left to make is the Rakic / Anklaev winner. IMO, he’s the #2 LHW ever. DC would be a bad matchup for him as would Jones but neither are around anymore. I think his run beats DC’s.
 
No, not top 5. I guess he belongs somewhere in the top 10 on title defenses alone, but the guy literally has 5 LHW fights in his entire career.

Off the top of my head, I’d put Jones, Rampage, Shogun, Wand, Chuck, DC, and Couture ahead of him at least.
 
Not worth worrying about unless he can defend 3 more times and becomes the clear historical #2
 
He is above Machida, Rampage, Tito, Rashad and seveal pride stars.

He is catching up to Chucuck, Wanderlei, Cormier and Shogun.
 
Nah he went through a murderers row. There’s not really any good grapplers at LHW now. If Magomed was named Jeff, nobody would be claiming he’s some GOAT wrestler because in reality, he’s more of a striker too.

Pereira ko’ed everyone in his last 4 and is 5-0 overall. He basically cleaned the division out and the only fight left to make is the Rakic / Anklaev winner. IMO, he’s the #2 LHW ever. DC would be a bad matchup for him as would Jones but neither are around anymore. I think his run beats DC’s.
He has not overcome a significant grappling challenge, though I know you like to pretend that's a non-issue. We have no way of knowing if he's a legit mixed martial artist or a protected striker.

Anyways, I know your opinion on the issue and you don't need to keep repeating how wonderful you think he is every time I point out what I'd like to see him do in his future fights.
 
Nah he went through a murderers row. There’s not really any good grapplers at LHW now. If Magomed was named Jeff, nobody would be claiming he’s some GOAT wrestler because in reality, he’s more of a striker too.

Pereira ko’ed everyone in his last 4 and is 5-0 overall. He basically cleaned the division out and the only fight left to make is the Rakic / Anklaev winner. IMO, he’s the #2 LHW ever. DC would be a bad matchup for him as would Jones but neither are around anymore. I think his run beats DC’s.
No he hasn't. Other than the names you mentioned, Krylov poses a significant challenge both on the feet and grappling. He is fighting Murzakanov next who would also make for an interesting striking matchup with Pereira. Oezdemir is also a potentially interesting fight; who is fighting Carlos Ulberg next who himself could make for a interesting striking match up (and narrative) with Pereira.

Blatantly obvious that Pereira's next opponent will likely be the winner of the Oezdemir vs Ulberg fight. It could also be the winner of the Murzakanov vs Krylov fight (although if Krylov wins the UFC will probably not give him the shot due to both the duel striking and grappling threat he poses, as well as his geo-political affiliations)
 
