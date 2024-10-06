Where is Poatan all time at 205 now?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,261
- Reaction score
- 4,958
That was his third title defense, same as DC iirc.
Has wins over Jan, Jiri twice, Hill and Khalil.
He destroys most people.
Is he top 5? I don't see him ever surpasing Jones but what does he have to do to be the second best all time?
