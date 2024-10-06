Where is Poatan all time at 205 now?

don't ask said: I'd like to see him overcoming some significant grappling challenges before I know where to rank him among the all time greats. The current matchmaking he's getting is not a good look for him. Click to expand...

Nah he went through a murderers row. There’s not really any good grapplers at LHW now. If Magomed was named Jeff, nobody would be claiming he’s some GOAT wrestler because in reality, he’s more of a striker too.Pereira ko’ed everyone in his last 4 and is 5-0 overall. He basically cleaned the division out and the only fight left to make is the Rakic / Anklaev winner. IMO, he’s the #2 LHW ever. DC would be a bad matchup for him as would Jones but neither are around anymore. I think his run beats DC’s.