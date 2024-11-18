What will the JJ H8'ers excuse be when JJ submits or TKO's Tom?

Jon doesn't have to fight Tom. So if he not going to, then he should have dropped the belt.



The truth is, Jon was so absent of any "boogeymen" until he entered himself into the HW division, so all his fans picked up this weird victim mentality to harp on this whole "You only want him to defend the belt because you're a hater" train. They're so offended to think like every MMA fan with a brain that asks what new challenges a champ faces with each defense and passing time. That is a very normal part of the sport, that every champ faces. But no, it's only a insult when it's Jon.



The truth is, there is no one after Aspinall at this time. In a year? Maybe a fighter goes on a streak? Puts things together like they weren't before? And then people might ask if Jon can deal with that. We normal folks call that "a contender."