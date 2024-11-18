  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What will the JJ H8'ers excuse be when JJ submits or TKO's Tom?

He's been ducking the REAL ground threat Jailton? It'll never end.

Honestly, Jon should just retire. There's nothing left to prove. He's the greatest of all time. What Dana should be doing is whatever they can to get Aspinall vs Ngannou in the cage together. Make a deal Dana.
 
They'll say he was never that good and got rocketed to the top in a shallow division.

If Jones loses, it'll be that he had hand picked his fights and he wasn't actually any good because Gustafsson, Santos, and Reyes put a beating on him. Or that he's old now and so and so fighter was losing at whatever younger age and whatever.

The tree diagram of cope is ever growing, and theoretically there are infinite excuses for any fighter. As always, I look forward to the show.
 
Jones fans are so sensitive. Most of us "haters" just want to see the best fight the best.

Personally I don't even get why he's so shook about Tom when he has a decent shot to win. Even if he loses he still has the best resume.

He has a chance to do something truly great and legitimize his HW title but he chooses to let the fans down instead. It's a pussy way to end a fantastic career and will sadly be just another asterisks in his career.
 
i mean, what will your excuse be if he loses or if he never ever fights him?

oh i know, disappear for a few months and keep a low profile. and then pop up later like "yea fuck'em. he sucks"
Excuse for not fighting him? Lol wtf you yapping about?

Why should he fight him? What does Jon Jones have to gain by fighting Tom Aspinall? Fame, glory, GOAT status etc.? He already has it all. Everything.
 
Excuse for not fighting him? Lol wtf you yapping about?

Why should he fight him? What does Jon Jones have to gain by fighting Tom Aspinall? Fame, glory, GOAT status etc.? He already has it all. Everything.
Exactly. The truth is they are just so desperate for Jones to lose.
 
I like how many of fans have these fantasies as if it's a forgone conclussion he wins, while in reality he is ducking Tom and even admitting to it by changing his profile pic to a duck pic.

Even Jon disagrees with his fans on this one.
 
He's been ducking the REAL ground threat Jailton? It'll never end.

Honestly, Jon should just retire. There's nothing left to prove. He's the greatest of all time. What Dana should be doing is whatever they can to get Aspinall vs Ngannou in the cage together. Make a deal Dana.
What will your excuse be when Jones fights Derrick for the Sexual Chocolate belt? It's about as likely as Jones fighting Tom.
 
They will say Jones had a size and reach advantage and Tom was a middleweight.
Yeah I hear people explain his early resume away by saying they were all blown up middleweights, it’s absolute horse shit
 
Jon doesn't have to fight Tom. So if he not going to, then he should have dropped the belt.

The truth is, Jon was so absent of any "boogeymen" until he entered himself into the HW division, so all his fans picked up this weird victim mentality to harp on this whole "You only want him to defend the belt because you're a hater" train. They're so offended to think like every MMA fan with a brain that asks what new challenges a champ faces with each defense and passing time. That is a very normal part of the sport, that every champ faces. But no, it's only a insult when it's Jon.

The truth is, there is no one after Aspinall at this time. In a year? Maybe a fighter goes on a streak? Puts things together like they weren't before? And then people might ask if Jon can deal with that. We normal folks call that "a contender."
 
theyl just say the HW division is just weak
ive been reading their excuse for more than a decade
nothing new
 
He's been ducking the REAL ground threat Jailton? It'll never end.

Honestly, Jon should just retire. There's nothing left to prove. He's the greatest of all time. What Dana should be doing is whatever they can to get Aspinall vs Ngannou in the cage together. Make a deal Dana.
Longtime Jones hater, big Tom Aspinall fan.


If Jon Jones defeats Tom Aspinall he will have answered every question and I would have to admit he is inarguably the greatest fighter of all time.


But I don't think he can do that.
 
He's been ducking the REAL ground threat Jailton? It'll never end.

Honestly, Jon should just retire. There's nothing left to prove. He's the greatest of all time. What Dana should be doing is whatever they can to get Aspinall vs Ngannou in the cage together. Make a deal Dana.
Theyl say Tom sucks.. this is what always happens..

And Jon is the lhw goat and the goat of MMA..

A first career loss now wouldn't matter and Jon is 38 years old by there math he's old and to slow shouldn't be competing

Tom beat a washed Jones..
 
