Dana said that the winner of JJ and Stipe would fight Tom

Wtf, he would say before that Stipe would definitely retire, later on he said that if Stipe won he'd fight Aspinall. Stipe said that that being announced in the week was a rollercoaster of emotions, because all he cared about was fighting Jon Jones, that was the only fight that made sense to him as his last one, so hearing that, he said, was weird... But then he said "whatever, if I have to fight Tom after, I'll prepare and adjust the strategy for him as well, but I want to be focused on JJ"...



... I mean, couldn't Stipe if he won just tell Dana to fuck off, I'm retiring? Lol. It's almost like he acted like he would be forced to fight Tom. If he won, he could retire, unless idk, Dana is a... Idk, he can't force someone not to retire and keep fighting.



It's funny too because when JJ and Stipe was in the build up yet Tom said he'd want to fight Stipe... He said "yeah, I'd like to fight Stipe", he even called Stipe to fight with him. So why would he criticize JJ for fighting Stipe when he's way younger as well? I mean, is he that dumb? Lmao