Is the British influence in UFC that big?

I mean, JJ said he would leave the HW belt if they wanted, he did not even say that Tom Aspinall was inferior to him in terms of fighting odds, if anything he recognized Aspinall as a big challenge. It'd be one thing if he said "I'd easily beat Tom Aspinall, but I want to fight Alex because he is way better than Tom Aspinall" or if he insisted he'd keep the HW belt but not give Aspinall a shot, only Alex Pereira, then retire. Ok.



But if he willingly gives up the belt, Tom would have a moral victory, ppl could say JJ ducked him, and JJ even said "ok, call me a duck, a chicken, I can easily give up the belt"... He isn't forced to fight in a division if he returns the belt. GSP has done that too. He isn't forced to give Tom a chance.



Now, if he wants a super fight against Alex Pereira and so does Alex Pereira, why would that be a problem, if Alex Pereira successfully defends his belt vs Ankalaev? He wouldn't be holding the belt hostage, he said he would go down to LHW.



But there's been a pressure to the point Dana said he is forced to fight Aspinall or vacate the title. I mean, can he do it? Alex Pereira wants the fight as well, if Alex Pereira did not want it, then ok, they'd have a point because JJ would be firing for a title shot without the champion willing to do it while he gave up the HW class which he had chosen. But since Alex wants it, I don't know why there is also this pressure for him to fight there at HW. If the champions does not decide to unify, he is stripped of the belt, ok, which JJ said ok. But why not be allowed to fight a super fight vs Alex if Alex wants it too and defeats Ankalaev, thus cleaning the division?



Either the British market has a strong hold on the UFC since, in all fairness, Tom doesn't want the belt only and doesn't want a moral victory over JJ, Tom Aspinall kinda needs that fight because of both the possibility of the best accomplishment of his career and also because of the huge money he would get with that fight, while if JJ left, his fights wouldn't give him even close to the amount of money he would get fighting JJ. So in a way, Aspinall needs Jon Jones there badly, he wants that JJ says there badly because of, even if he loses, which is also a very possible outcome, he'd be guaranteed a huge payment with the stakes not being THAT big --- oh well, I lost to the GOAT after all...