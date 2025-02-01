  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

People thinking Miocic was bad vs Jones are stupid

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
620
Reaction score
369
There are many "MMA/boxing analysts", like that ThePainGain dude, or that MMA Guru or wtv (this dude looks kinda disturbed tho) that sees the Jon Jones vs Stipe fight as underwhelming as it looked slow to them...

Nevermind the fact that if anything, Stipe proved that in that last fight that was meaningful to him, he was considerably better than Gane, Volkov, etc... Jon Jones vs Gane looked like a mismatch... Jon Jones vs Stipe looked like a fight in which someone could give Jon Jones some trouble, but only to an extent, mid difficulty.

Stipe was likely in a considerably better shape than vs Ngannou. He got older, but getting older doesn't always makes one worse. Sometimes taking a break off the game, finding a fight that they want (in case, since the start, Stipe said he'd go back to HW no matter whether JJ appeared there, but that with JJ there, that's the opponent that to him, made it perfect). He stated with that poker face in some podcasts that to him, fighting Jon Jones is even above the belt itself, that having his comeback be a super fight vs Jon Jones is great because he wanted to fight JJ above all). It could be seen after the JJ vs Gane fight, in which Stipe was soon interviewed, that he looked motivated and excited, he told about how it's such a big deal having Jon Jones as the opponent and that he was already preparing to push his training...

... When asked about Tom, Stipe sounded dismissive and even said "if I have to fight him, ok, we'll figure him out of JJ and I'll fight him, but my focus is on Jon Jones totally, that's what matters to me". That fight was already anticipated with both JJ and Stipe getting a win over DC. Stipe is often cited as not only the best HW, but the most complete one and the one with the highest fighting IQ... He likely sees the fighting IQ of Jon Jones, he knows JJ is the biggest name one can fight against in MMA, ever... He seemed to me to be having his motivation waning a little with time... He beat DC twice, then faced Ngannou after winning once, and the payment was just not good for those HWs... For Stipe, a reigning champion, the biggest name there alongside Ngannou, it might have been frustrating to be fighting constantly and earning so below what his abilities as a fighter would make it more than valid to earn way more... He's got kids, he's risking his healthy, and getting paid what he should of be paid more fairly would be a bigger motivator... As well as the fact he never adopted a trash talk posture because he is not that way, he isn't gonna fake something besides what he considers enough as a fighter... So despite being the best heavyweight, he was fighting monsters with a rewards far from what he deserved. The JJ fight brought the biggest fight money he had ever had, and JJ is arguably a name that excited him more. Ngannou maybe in the first fight, but fighting with him again, already not being satisfied with the ways of UFC but being mostly silent, likely didn't bring in him the motivation — which the JJ fight, with ppl doubting he should even be there, gave him plenty — Stipe said the fact people were already taking his loss for granted only fueled him even more, as he likes shutting people up.

That fight was likely against Miocic in which he had to offer as his best as a fighter.... Having already gained experience from many fights and having that motivation for one last time in such a significant event.

Jon Jones might be better now than he was in the past... He had an easier time vs Stipe than vs Cormier despite the fact this Stipe was likely better than the Cormier Jon Jones faced... And likely the best opponent he has already faced, the Stipe that, with the motivation for one last big show, is likely better than Ngannou and all heavyweights...
 
Stipe was 42 years old and last won a fight in 2020. He was working as a full time fire fighter prior to the camp and was completely out of the game.

Good on him for coming in and getting paid, but that fight was trash because initially both were retiring off it.
If Jones fights on, it's not a bad fight, but the reason people had a problem is there was no reason to hold up the HW division for a fight that could have happened at any time. WHen the interim is defending the belt with no chance to fight the actual champ, we have a problem. If Jones fights Tom, it's fine.
 
They criticize Jones for moving up in weight and beating old inactive Stipe but give Khabib a pass for being terrified to do the same for old inactive GSP, instead demanding GSP make the cut to 155 for the first time in his life at nearly 40. Imagine Jones asking Stipe to do that at 205?!?!

It's hard to fathom, I don't think any other fighter in the history of MMA would make such a ridiculous demand and ruin the legendary superfight that all the fans wanted to see.
 
C0JkGTa.gif
 
I'm 100% certain that TS could've showed us how dumb he is in a lot less words.
 
mkess101 said:
I'm 100% certain that TS could've showed us how dumb he is in a lot less words.
Yeah I was initially going to call it trolling but it appears he put a lot of thought and effort into this. So yes, it does appear he's just genuinely retarded. Unless he chatGPT'd it.
 
the sad thing is that miocic would have beaten him 5 years ago.
 
Imo opinion he looked better than he ever looked, the only thing is he was too hesitant. He should have unloaded more, he would have beaten Jones. oh well.
 
Stipe was old, slow, rusty and should have stayed retired. Jones, as with most of his career, brought a brilliant strategy. Stipe has never fought anyone with that level of timing and athleticism, or faced that style of kicking game.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
They criticize Jones for moving up in weight and beating old inactive Stipe but give Khabib a pass for being terrified to do the same for old inactive GSP, instead demanding GSP make the cut to 155 for the first time in his life at nearly 40. Imagine Jones asking Stipe to do that at 205?!?!

It's hard to fathom, I don't think any other fighter in the history of MMA would make such a ridiculous demand and ruin the legendary superfight that all the fans wanted to see.
This thread isn't even about Khabib yet here you are posting about him anyway.

It's nice to know that, whatever happens in Khabib's future, he'll always be able to live rent free in your head
 
Hindsight is a motherfucker. We all possess that power.

Not to mention most people actually picked Jon to win vs Stipe in the lead up to their fight.

TS wrote this long bullshit thinking he's professor X when in reality he comes off as the generic meathead.
 
