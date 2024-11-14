Jon Jones is not the GOAT. Here's why

TLDR: If you don't want to read all this, please scroll down to the end for the TLDR.



First of all don't get me wrong, I'm not saying he is not in the debate for GOAT, I'm saying he is not the undisputed GOAT like the UFC are making him out to be. Let's be honest, Jones kind of got lucky that even though he beat a lot of great fighters in his division, a lot of these fighters were past their best. Very fortunate. Before he faced them, Rashad had been knocked out by Machida. Machida had been knocked out by Shogun. Shogun was a shell of his former self in Pride. Rampage was past his best. Belfort was past his best. He did have impressive victories no doubt. But this is were my disdain comes in. He lost his last two fights at light heavyweght to Santos and Reyes. I don't care what anyone says he lost those fights. He knew it which is why he dropped the belt soon after. He knew his time was coming. He was scared. What true great runs away from competition? Then we heard nothing from him and as soon as Ngannou left the UFC and Stipe got old, here comes the scaredy cat again knowing the HW is a weak division he can conquer. Beat a nobody to get the belt. And isn't it not surprising that he absolutely refuses to fight Tom Aspinall? He wants no parts of him because he knows he is a threat. I'm sorry I can't call a scaredy cat like Jones the GOAT.



Also, why is it that Dana and the UFC have forgotten about other GOATs like Anderson Silva and Fedor. I'll tell you why. It's because they fought on too long after they got old. Had they retired while at the top, they would be in these GOAT conversions, but all people remember are their losses when they got washed up. But I tell you one thing, Fedor and Anderson never backed down from a threat, they faced all challengers, these is what a true GOAT is made of. Not those scaredy cats Jones or GSP. GSP is another that got the hell out when the fights got tougher. Came back when Bisping won the title because he thought it would be an easy fight, then retired right away because he knew what was waiting for him if he stayed. Also I think Anderson losing to Jake Paul really hurt his legacy, people are forgetting all the great things he did and acheived.



Jones reminds me of Michael Jordan. It's been programmed to our minds that MJ is GOAT, and we don't even question it, we just accept it because he was before most of our time. Have you ever stopped to think, are you thinking for yourself, or are you letting others decide for you? Well let me tell you, Jordan is not the GOAT, or better put, he's not my GOAT. Yes he was great, out of this world, but the thing is, in the 80s before MJ could even come near a championship, we had these 3 teams, The Celtics, the Pistons, and the Lakers. These teams were winning championships for fun, and Jordan was no where to be seen. They all had greats, the Celtics had Parish, Larry Bird and Mchale, the Pistons had Isiah, Rodman and Dumars, and finally the Lakers had Magic Johnson, Karem Abdul Jabbar, and Worthy. All these players were winning championships in the era they competed, Jordan couldn't get near a championship playing against these guys. Remember the name of the players I listed and their teams, because now I'm going to provide their statistics. In 84-85 Lakers won over Celtics. In 85-86 Celtics won over the Rockets who had Hakem. In 86-87 Lakers won again over celtics, In 87-88 Lakers won over Pistons, In 88-89 Pistons finally won over Lakers, but Karem retired. in 89-90 Pistons won over Blazers, who had Drexler. If Jordan is GOAT, why couldn't he stop these awesome players and win? The next year 90=91 Jordan and the Chicago Bulls finally won, beating the Lakers, but as I said Karem had retired, and magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV/aids later that same year. Also Larry bird had retired, although he would come out of retirement for the 1992 Olympic games. All these players I listed had either retired or gotten old. The Bulls beat tbe Pistons in the semis that year, but Isiah was old and retired. All MJ's championships came when all these dominant players had retired. I'm sorry MJ is not the GOAT, people have been brainwashed and accept things without asking questions. The same thing the UFC are trying to do with Jon Jones. Please don't get me wrong, Jordon was elite and up there with the very best, but all those championship rings came in an era were he had no real elites to compete against. They're great players, but not like the ones I listed.



TLDR:

In short all four of these guys are in GOAT contention, GSP, Jones, Silve, Fedor. My beef is why the UFC have excluded people like Silva and Fedor from the conversation, simply because they didnt know when it was best to retire from the sport.



Also sorry for ever comparing Jones to MJ, they are not in the same league. I just needed to make a point.



Have a nice day.