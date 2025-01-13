Background



I am Canadian, and I do not consume too much news. If I do, it is probably from the Economist. That said, I do not live in a box and I am well aware of what is going on around the world and especially in the United States.



I do not like the Democrats and the liberal elites, but I also do not like Republicans and libertarian capitalists.



Issue

I see that Trump managed to defeat Harris, and that he has Musk in the wings (or vice versa). I do not understand the appeal.



Musk is a tech billionaire nepo baby and Trump is a general nepo baby maybe billionaire (if he was not he will be soon).



They both talk about destroying the system, which I am supportive of, but I do not understand why anyone would support them doing it.



Root of Issue

The government is bad, and the vast majority of politicians are bad, but aren't Trump and Musk worse? Do they not represent the worst excesses of a broken system? Do individuals really believe that the mega rich want the fall of governmental regulation and taxation for the same reason that the working class (including white collar employees) may want it?



To reiterate- I am not arguing FOR the democrats, or liberal elites. I am asking what the attraction is towards Trump and Musk, who appear on all accounts to be much worse?



My problem with Trump and Musk can best be expressed by the old Churchill quote from 1947: “democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those others that have been tried.”

In Trump I see ideations of fascism, i.e. strong centralized leadership mobilizing popularism for the perceived advancement of national or other idealistic advancements. - Trump has clearly shown the intention to operate autocratically- Jan 6, 2021 could easily have been a coup if people cooperated), oligarchs or plutocrats (Musk).



Conflating Issue

I also want to note that I do not think the issue is economic malaise. The US is overall doing better than ANY other country, both in overall wealth and in terms of individual wealth. Adjusted for inflation, families are richer now than they have ever been. This has been an upward trend that has been strong under both Democratic and Republican governments, to a greater or lesser extent. There seems to be a weak understanding that part of this wealth is artificially buoyed by an ungodly national debt load, but that has not translated to economic or social consequences. It may never.



My Opinion

I think their supporters are split between opportunists at the top- rich folk who see short term gain- and the rest of the base that feel like they will tear down the whole corrupt system represented by the current Democratic party and the old wing of the Republican party. Of those two parties, the rest of the base is mistaking the signals of small government for a deconstruction of the corrupt system when they are much more likely more the dismantalling of checks and balances for the centralized non-governmental power, i.e. plutocrats and oligarchs.



Can someone "unfuck me" and explain the situation? While it makes sense to me, I doubt that the majority of voters are just being bamboozeled. I think there is something I am missing out in my self-admittedly media thin environment.



Lastly, please try and avoid ad hominems. I am not a libtard. I am thoroughly progressive, insofar as it means advancement and improvement. I am thoroughly conservative, insofar as it means conserving valuable and useful ideas/norms, technology, etc. I am thoroughly liberal insofar as it means advancing individual freedom, etc. I am absolutely not right or left alighned and I am absolutely not a liberal, capitalist, communist, sociolist, or any stupid catch-all that would attempt to pigeon-hole me in a club for the sole purpose of opposing another club. So, miss me with that, I want to talk about the issues and CHANGE my understanding. Cheers.



Oh, and I get Sherdog is a weird place to do that. It's literally my only social media!