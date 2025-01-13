  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Great, kill her and her child!
Dec 25, 2011
234
260
Background

I am Canadian, and I do not consume too much news. If I do, it is probably from the Economist. That said, I do not live in a box and I am well aware of what is going on around the world and especially in the United States.

I do not like the Democrats and the liberal elites, but I also do not like Republicans and libertarian capitalists.

I see that Trump managed to defeat Harris, and that he has Musk in the wings (or vice versa). I do not understand the appeal.

Musk is a tech billionaire nepo baby and Trump is a general nepo baby maybe billionaire (if he was not he will be soon).

They both talk about destroying the system, which I am supportive of, but I do not understand why anyone would support them doing it.

The government is bad, and the vast majority of politicians are bad, but aren't Trump and Musk worse? Do they not represent the worst excesses of a broken system? Do individuals really believe that the mega rich want the fall of governmental regulation and taxation for the same reason that the working class (including white collar employees) may want it?

To reiterate- I am not arguing FOR the democrats, or liberal elites. I am asking what the attraction is towards Trump and Musk, who appear on all accounts to be much worse?

My problem with Trump and Musk can best be expressed by the old Churchill quote from 1947: “democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those others that have been tried.”
In Trump I see ideations of fascism, i.e. strong centralized leadership mobilizing popularism for the perceived advancement of national or other idealistic advancements. - Trump has clearly shown the intention to operate autocratically- Jan 6, 2021 could easily have been a coup if people cooperated), oligarchs or plutocrats (Musk).

I also want to note that I do not think the issue is economic malaise. The US is overall doing better than ANY other country, both in overall wealth and in terms of individual wealth. Adjusted for inflation, families are richer now than they have ever been. This has been an upward trend that has been strong under both Democratic and Republican governments, to a greater or lesser extent. There seems to be a weak understanding that part of this wealth is artificially buoyed by an ungodly national debt load, but that has not translated to economic or social consequences. It may never.

I think their supporters are split between opportunists at the top- rich folk who see short term gain- and the rest of the base that feel like they will tear down the whole corrupt system represented by the current Democratic party and the old wing of the Republican party. Of those two parties, the rest of the base is mistaking the signals of small government for a deconstruction of the corrupt system when they are much more likely more the dismantalling of checks and balances for the centralized non-governmental power, i.e. plutocrats and oligarchs.

Can someone "unfuck me" and explain the situation? While it makes sense to me, I doubt that the majority of voters are just being bamboozeled. I think there is something I am missing out in my self-admittedly media thin environment.

Lastly, please try and avoid ad hominems. I am not a libtard. I am thoroughly progressive, insofar as it means advancement and improvement. I am thoroughly conservative, insofar as it means conserving valuable and useful ideas/norms, technology, etc. I am thoroughly liberal insofar as it means advancing individual freedom, etc. I am absolutely not right or left alighned and I am absolutely not a liberal, capitalist, communist, sociolist, or any stupid catch-all that would attempt to pigeon-hole me in a club for the sole purpose of opposing another club. So, miss me with that, I want to talk about the issues and CHANGE my understanding. Cheers.

Oh, and I get Sherdog is a weird place to do that. It's literally my only social media!
 
I think Trump is a low quality human. He is jerky and can be mean. But he is exactly what we need after the last 4 years of nonsense. He isn't influenced by future votes at this point, nor money. He can and will drain the swamp. He will be better economically and will fix the border mess as well as get rid of migrants that should not be here. The handling of this mass immigration was awful with news now that thousands of children are missing, and Boston housed Migrant kids in hotels with sex offenders. Not to mention hardened criminals and gangs let in. Liberalism is dying and he is the face of the people that have had enough. He would not be here if not for the hyper liberal left that have screwed us over and continue to do so. We can thank Biden, Kamala, the AOCs, the Newsome's for this jerks win.

Musk is a brilliant, but flawed guy. Simple as that. Ground breaking accomplishments, quirky personality. He is another that saw the harm the left has done and now the left have turned. But his brilliance is not to be debated. He created video games at 12. Co founded Pay Pal. Now has reinvented travel, including, Space Travel.
 
BlackStrap said:
Background
I am Canadian...

families are richer now than they have ever been
Click to expand...
I live in the United States. Every single person in my immediate family and closest circle of friends all agree this is by far and away the tightest spot we've all been in economically, throughout our lifetimes, both individually and as a collective.

Once you can move past this line of thinking, however you decide to preface that notion, will be the first time any one of us (my friends and family) will take you seriously.
 
Eggs are $9 where I live but don't worry, Musk is gonna save us with Indians who shit in the street.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Eggs are $9 where I live but don't worry, Musk is gonna save us with Indians who shit in the street.
Click to expand...
I love to watch those cooking videos, but I believe it is pronounced as “Curry”..
 
