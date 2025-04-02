Elections Trump Tells Inner Circle That Musk Will Leave Soon

filthybliss

filthybliss

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
7,650
Reaction score
15,871
United States President Donald Trump informed his inner circle, including members of his administration, that Elon Musk will leave his position of government partner in the coming weeks, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources from Trump's inner circle.

According to the report, the president is happy with Musk's efficiency and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative. However, Trump and Musk have recently agreed that the time has come for the billionaire to return to his businesses, the sources said.

Furthermore, one source claimed that Musk may maintain an informal role as an advisor, while the other warned that anyone who believes that Musk will completely withdraw from Trump's orbit is "fooling themselves." Additionally, they said that Musk is expected to officially leave his advisory post in late May or early June, when his time as a "special government employee" ends.

breakingthenews.net

Trump allegedly tells his aides that Musk will leave soon

United States President Donald Trump informed his inner circle, including members of his administration, that Elon Musk will leave his position of government partner in the coming weeks, Politico repo...
breakingthenews.net breakingthenews.net


They might actually break up....

ef0a94c5-8889-416a-853c-151569e425fb.jpg
 
We all knew it couldn't last, but damn... the exposure of the terrible bureaucracy that has embedded itself into our world needed to be seen by all. We have to finish the job and I hope that happens.
 
filthybliss said:
United States President Donald Trump informed his inner circle, including members of his administration, that Elon Musk will leave his position of government partner in the coming weeks, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources from Trump's inner circle.

According to the report, the president is happy with Musk's efficiency and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative. However, Trump and Musk have recently agreed that the time has come for the billionaire to return to his businesses, the sources said.

Furthermore, one source claimed that Musk may maintain an informal role as an advisor, while the other warned that anyone who believes that Musk will completely withdraw from Trump's orbit is "fooling themselves." Additionally, they said that Musk is expected to officially leave his advisory post in late May or early June, when his time as a "special government employee" ends.

breakingthenews.net

Trump allegedly tells his aides that Musk will leave soon

United States President Donald Trump informed his inner circle, including members of his administration, that Elon Musk will leave his position of government partner in the coming weeks, Politico repo...
breakingthenews.net breakingthenews.net


They might actually break up....

ef0a94c5-8889-416a-853c-151569e425fb.jpg
Click to expand...
Always playing to the base, that guy. Obvious fallout from the state supreme court election result is obvious.

I doubt he's really going anywhere. This has the ring of truth,

filthybliss said:
Furthermore, one source claimed that Musk may maintain an informal role as an advisor, while the other warned that anyone who believes that Musk will completely withdraw from Trump's orbit is "fooling themselves." Additionally, they said that Musk is expected to officially leave his advisory post in late May or early June, when his time as a "special government employee" ends.
Click to expand...
 
DEMs need to keep the spotlight on all of these contracts Musk will be raking in. It will hurt the R's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PBAC
Elections Chatgpt already calling Musk Shadow President
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
Sweater of AV
Elections Wisconsin Supreme Court Election
2 3
Replies
58
Views
1K
Michaelangelo
Michaelangelo
ChosenOne
Elections Trump Inauguration
8 9 10
Replies
182
Views
4K
Someone88
S
LeonardoBjj
International Elon Musk says he and Trump are shutting down USAID
24 25 26
Replies
514
Views
12K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
Cajun
Opinion Elon Musk says FEMA sent $59M last week to luxury NYC hotels to house illegal migrants. Edit: see bottom of the OPs
29 30 31
Replies
614
Views
12K
Hog-train
Hog-train

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,683
Messages
57,111,267
Members
175,546
Latest member
Poutine

Share this page

Back
Top