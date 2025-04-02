filthybliss
United States President Donald Trump informed his inner circle, including members of his administration, that Elon Musk will leave his position of government partner in the coming weeks, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources from Trump's inner circle.
According to the report, the president is happy with Musk's efficiency and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative. However, Trump and Musk have recently agreed that the time has come for the billionaire to return to his businesses, the sources said.
Furthermore, one source claimed that Musk may maintain an informal role as an advisor, while the other warned that anyone who believes that Musk will completely withdraw from Trump's orbit is "fooling themselves." Additionally, they said that Musk is expected to officially leave his advisory post in late May or early June, when his time as a "special government employee" ends.
They might actually break up....
