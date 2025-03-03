  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion Musk & Trump Screwing with Social Security

Is Elon Musk actually going to f#ck with Americans’ social security?

Is it too unpopular of a move to ever happen? Would trump authorize it? Or is this simply too far fetched for Americans to be worried about?

Would American citizens stand for this?



If Social Security is to stop at some point, that point needs to be clearly defined so people stop having to pay in to it and the government needs to make sure its solvent enough to pay those who have spent a lifetime paying in to it up to that cut off point.
 
If Social Security is to stop at some point, that point needs to be clearly defined so people stop having to pay in to it and the government needs to make sure its solvent enough to pay those who have spent a lifetime paying in to it up to that cut off point.
Agreed. And there also needs to be a replacement ready to go, imo.
 
Of course they’re gonna go after and scrap it.


Billionaires want to raise the retirement age and increase working hours.

They’ve seen the numbers and want more leverage in the workforce to hold over people so they’re coming up with strategies to take power away from the middle class

They’ll continue to use misdirection with culture & identity politics to divide & conquer
 
If they want to do a replacement, then something like a 403B might be the way to go. I'd also love to see a proper government match of up to 4%.
Yea, I can get behind something like that. I have no problem with improving what we have, if that's actually the plan.
 
Well I think the plan for Elon is to simply harvest as much SS info as possible and then sell or use it in some capacity. I mean, he already has all the access, it's just a question of how much damage is done.
It's amazing how much access this guy has to our sensitive information from all government agencies. MAGA cultists are always going to make an excuse but I hope everyone else starts to wake up. I just saw the other day that Trump is returning his siezed boxes from the MAL raid. Hopefully this time he keeps the National Security sensitive documents at least locked up in a safe.
 
I don’t know if it will be Musk, but I think Republicans will fuck with it. Probably increase the retirement age so that we have to work even longer day in and day out, while they take the money that saves and use it to fund tax cuts for themselves.
 
This is why Elon supporters are scum.

Hes telling you what he wants to do and they lap it up as long as they can own the libs in the process.

Just like Trump and his tariffs shtick.

Lowest of the lowest human scum with no empathy or morals any longer.
 
It's amazing how much access this guy has to our sensitive information from all government agencies. MAGA cultists are always going to make an excuse but I hope everyone else starts to wake up. I just saw the other day that Trump is returning his siezed boxes from the MAL raid. Hopefully this time he keeps the National Security sensitive documents at least locked up in a safe.
Elon is pulling off the biggest data heist imaginable
As for Trump, not only is he not going to keep sensitive documents safe, but he fired the head of the National Archives in order to make sure he's never held accountable for that stuff again. He is going to leave office with whatever classified info he wants, and will destroy any record of having taken it.
 
I don’t know if it will be Musk, but I think Republicans will fuck with it. Probably increase the retirement age so that we have to work even longer day in and day out, while they take the money that saves and use it to fund tax cuts for themselves.
Its really all a scam. Everyone should take retirement at the earliest opportunity regardless of the cut in the monthly payout. If you're gonna have to work will on SS anyway might as well start getting SOME of your money before you're took brokedown to enjoy it or dead. Men especially need to give that consideration. There is absolutely no guarantee you'll live to the full SS retirement age and if you croak before then you've personally wasted the opportunity to make use of it. Although your spouse will do so I'm sure
 
