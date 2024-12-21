Elections Chatgpt already calling Musk Shadow President

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
5,301
Reaction score
4,467
I asked chat gpt if the recent budgeting debacle was a victory for trump and it replied it was a mixed result for president elect trump and shadow president musk. It was not promted to do this. What do you think of this title for an unelected shadow president?



"However, the final legislation did not include Trump's desired debt ceiling increase. Democratic leaders viewed this exclusion as a significant concession from Trump and Musk, declaring it a victory for their party. Representative Pramila Jayapal stated that Democrats "forced President-elect Trump and Shadow President Elon Musk to back down from the 11th-hour demand to pass a suspension of the debt ceiling."

In summary, while Trump succeeded in influencing the reduction of the spending bill's size, his failure to secure a debt ceiling increase suggests that the outcome was a partial victory, with notable concessions to Democratic opposition."

Shadow president?

"The term "Shadow President" is likely being used colloquially or symbolically, rather than as an official title, to describe Elon Musk's perceived influence over political or governmental matters alongside President-elect Donald Trump. It may reflect public perception that Musk plays an outsized advisory or policymaking role, particularly during the period of transition leading up to Trump's 2025 inauguration."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

deviake
Economy Newsom may exclude Tesla from tax credits
17 18 19
Replies
361
Views
6K
KaNesDeath
KaNesDeath
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Auto workers union seeks NLRB investigation of Trump and Musk comments about firing striking workers
2
Replies
24
Views
945
PainIsLIfe
PainIsLIfe
Sweater of AV
Economy Trump victory adds record $64 billion to wealth of world's richest top 10
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT
HOLA
Crime Elon Musk is having secret convos with Putin
8 9 10
Replies
182
Views
6K
PainIsLIfe
PainIsLIfe
White Whale
Social Donald Trump named Time Person of the Year again
2
Replies
20
Views
568
scoopj
scoopj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,990
Messages
56,685,100
Members
175,349
Latest member
jeromeaz

Share this page

Back
Top