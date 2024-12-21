I asked chat gpt if the recent budgeting debacle was a victory for trump and it replied it was a mixed result for president elect trump and shadow president musk. It was not promted to do this. What do you think of this title for an unelected shadow president?







"However, the final legislation did not include Trump's desired debt ceiling increase. Democratic leaders viewed this exclusion as a significant concession from Trump and Musk, declaring it a victory for their party. Representative Pramila Jayapal stated that Democrats "forced President-elect Trump and Shadow President Elon Musk to back down from the 11th-hour demand to pass a suspension of the debt ceiling."



In summary, while Trump succeeded in influencing the reduction of the spending bill's size, his failure to secure a debt ceiling increase suggests that the outcome was a partial victory, with notable concessions to Democratic opposition."



Shadow president?



"The term "Shadow President" is likely being used colloquially or symbolically, rather than as an official title, to describe Elon Musk's perceived influence over political or governmental matters alongside President-elect Donald Trump. It may reflect public perception that Musk plays an outsized advisory or policymaking role, particularly during the period of transition leading up to Trump's 2025 inauguration."