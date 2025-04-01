Sweater of AV
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2018
- Messages
- 45,553
- Reaction score
- 100,523
Rather impressive how much attention this has garnered. Spending records have been broken. Of course, Elon has placed himself at the center of it all.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be decided Tuesday in a race that broke records for spending and has become a proxy battle for the nation’s political fights, pitting a candidate backed by President Donald Trump against a Democratic-aligned challenger.
Republicans including Trump and the world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, lined up behind Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general. Democrats including former President Barack Obama and billionaire megadonor George Soros backed Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge who led legal fights to protect union power, abortion rights and to oppose voter ID.
The election is considered a litmus test of how voters feel about Trump’s first months back in office and the role played by Musk and his controversial cost-cutting agency, the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk traveled to Wisconsin on Sunday to make a pitch for Schimel and personally hand out $1 million checks to two voters.
The court can decide election-related laws and settle disputes over future election outcomes. “Wisconsin’s a big state politically, and the Supreme Court has a lot to do with elections in Wisconsin,” Trump said Monday. “Winning Wisconsin’s a big deal, so therefore the Supreme Court choice … it’s a big race.”
