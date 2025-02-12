  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections And here come the Democrat election deniers

Mar 30, 2023
Screenshot-20250212-153210-Brave.jpg

Gaze upon the face of election denial, Democrat Jasmine Crockett

Jasmine Crockett suggests Trump was 'allegedly' elected president

The remark came during Wednesday's Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee hearing.
Jasmine Crockett suggests Trump was 'allegedly' elected president

The remark came during Wednesday's Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee hearing.
Well would you look at that. Democrats have begun openly denying the 2024 election.

I seem to remember the lefties here saying the Dems would never stoop so low. Which was a little surprising given Al Gore and Hillary Clinton BOTH denied their own election losses in 2000 and 2016, but here we are.

That makes the Dems three time election deniers, I suppose?

Not a good look for our Sacred Democracy™.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I agree with TS, and i am American born and raised.
Individuals questioning the results of the election are not the same thing as Trump as President literally coordinating to have the result of the election changed.

They tried to be a coup and if you don't see that you're as American as these Canadian losers pretending.
 
I don’t support that view or agree with her.

But Trump’s problem was never *denying* the election. Yes, that can be harmful and shouldn’t be said without good evidence, but simply denying the election isn’t what made Trump a threat.

Enacting a felony scheme across 7 states to submit fraudulent slates of electors and disenfranchise tens of thousands of lawful voters is what made him a threat to democracy.
Inciting a violent rebellion to stop the certification after the aforementioned plan failed is another thing that made him a threat.
 
Rational Poster said:
Individuals questioning the results of the election are not the same thing as Trump as President literally coordinating to have the result of the election changed.

They tried to be a coup and if you don't see that you're as American as these Canadian losers pretending.
You -
Everyone else -
