Gaze upon the face of election denial, Democrat Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett suggests Trump was 'allegedly' elected president
The remark came during Wednesday's Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee hearing.
nbcmontana.com
Well would you look at that. Democrats have begun openly denying the 2024 election.
I seem to remember the lefties here saying the Dems would never stoop so low. Which was a little surprising given Al Gore and Hillary Clinton BOTH denied their own election losses in 2000 and 2016, but here we are.
That makes the Dems three time election deniers, I suppose?
Not a good look for our Sacred Democracy™.