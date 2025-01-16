The inauguration sets the tone for the presidency and who the incoming POTUS chooses to surround himself with is a deliberate message of what his priorities are.This it the face of Trumps inauguration which gives us a look at who he is putting in his inner circle.The “New York Times” reports this based on confidential sources, according to which the invitation was extended by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.'President-elect would cut taxes for richest 5% of Americans and increase them for everyone else, according to thinktank