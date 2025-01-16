  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Trump Inauguration

The inauguration sets the tone for the presidency and who the incoming POTUS chooses to surround himself with is a deliberate message of what his priorities are.

This it the face of Trumps inauguration which gives us a look at who he is putting in his inner circle.




TikTok CEO to attend Trump inauguration

The “New York Times” reports this based on confidential sources, according to which the invitation was extended by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.'

13china-tiktok-print-pqcz-articleLarge.jpg


Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg may sit together at Trump inauguration

President-elect would cut taxes for richest 5% of Americans and increase them for everyone else, according to thinktank

images


#ManofPeople
#Populist
#ToughonCHina
#TheGreatUniterOfOiligarchs
 
