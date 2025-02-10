  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law US judge keeps his block on Trump federal buyout plan in place for now

By Nate Raymond and Tim Reid

  • Employee unions call "deferred resignation" offer illegal
  • Trump and Musk pursue efforts to overhaul US government
  • Lawyer for unions says buyout done in "slap dash" fashion
BOSTON/WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge kept his block on President Donald Trump's buyout plan for federal employees in place on Monday while he considers whether to impose it for a longer period of time.

The decision by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston prevents Trump's administration from implementing the buyout plan for now, giving a temporary victory to labor unions that have sued to stop it entirely.

More than 2 million federal civilian employees had faced a midnight deadline to accept the proposal. It is unclear when O'Toole will rule on the request by the unions.

The buyout effort is part of a far-reaching plan by Trump and his allies to reduce the size and rein in the actions of the federal bureaucracy. Trump, who returned to the presidency on January 20, has accused the federal workforce of undercutting his agenda during his first term in office, from 2017-2021.

Unions have urged their members not to accept the buyout offer - saying Trump's administration cannot be trusted to honor it - but about 65,000 federal employees had signed up for the buyouts as of Friday, according to a White House official.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify that number, which does not include a breakdown of workers from each agency.
The offer promises to pay employees their regular salaries and benefits until October without requiring them to work, but that may not be ironclad. Current spending laws expire on March 14 and there is no guarantee that salaries would be funded beyond that point.

At a court hearing, U.S. Justice Department attorney Eric Hamilton called the buyout plan a "humane off-ramp" for those frustrated by Trump's decision to reduce the size of the workforce and end the ability of many of them to work from home.
-Leon Musk

But a lawyer for the unions said the plan had been carried out in a "slap dash" fashion with little regard to how it might disrupt operations at agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"They failed to consider the continued functioning of government," lawyer Elena Goldstein said.

The administration had initially proposed a deadline of last Thursday before O'Toole, an appointee of Democratic former President Bill Clinton, extended it so he could consider the case.

AGENCIES DISRUPTED​

Trump has tasked Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the world's richest person, with overseeing the purge of federal employees through his "Department of Government Efficiency," which is not an actual government agency.

Musk's actions have sown panic among federal workers and prompted public protests. His actions also have led to a flood of calls to U.S. lawmakers by voters worried about the access that Musk's team has been given to sensitive information in government computer systems that contain data on federal payments to Americans and personal details of federal workers.

Musk aides have taken up senior positions at key government agencies while the billionaire has pushed for the dismantling of others, including USAID, the U.S. humanitarian and development aid agency.

Another Trump lieutenant, White House budget director Russell Vought, has ordered the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, an independent federal agency created after the 2008 global financial crisis, to cease its activities.

Opposition Democrats and federal employee unions have decried the power Trump has bestowed on South African-born Musk, who appears largely unaccountable except to Trump himself. Trump has said Musk does not operate unilaterally but only with the president's blessing.

SEVERAL LAWSUITS​

The unions and Democratic attorneys general have brought lawsuits challenging Trump's rapid remaking of government and won some initial victories.

A union that represents CFPB workers has filed a lawsuit seeking to block Vought's actions, one of several legal challenges that Trump's administration now faces.

Democratic attorneys general from 22 U.S. states filed a lawsuit on Monday in Boston challenging sharp cuts to federal grant funding for universities, medical centers and other research institutions by the Trump administration.

An effort to hollow out the U.S. Agency for International Development is partially on hold after a judge's ruling.
Trump's effort to freeze trillions of dollars in federal loans, grants and other financial assistance has also been paused in a separate case. A federal judge in Rhode Island on Monday ruled that the administration must restore all domestic funding while he considers the case.
On Saturday, a judge temporarily blocked Musk's entity from accessing government systems used to process trillions of dollars in payments at the Treasury Department.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ju...ernment-workers-cfpb-hq-shuttered-2025-02-10/
 
What happens if they just defy court orders? Vance is already saying as much on X and the comment section full of MAGA agreeing with him. What’s wrong with these people? They never were interested in the president having this much power when Biden was in office. Is it safe to say MAGA no longer believes in checks and balances?
 
Then we have a true Constitutional crisis on our hands. Go one way and we have a return to sanity. Go the other, and we have a completely unrestrained authoritarian regime, and the Constitution is dead.

The fact that this is even a question should ring alarm bells for everyone, but instead you have millions of MAGA cultists cheering it on.
 
It's safe to say MAGA doesn't have, and has never had, any sort of principles. They believe what Trump says and do what Trump tells them to. If that changes tomorrow, then they change with it.

The Constitution is sacred and must be followed...until Trump violates it, and then it's meaningless.

America First and No New Wars...until Trump wants to invade another country. Then it's okay.

Private e-mail servers are tantamount to treason and should be met with extreme justice...until Trump decides to store hundreds of classified documents in his house and then send a gaggle of unvetted retards on a rampage through the entire federal government. Then it's okay.

You're talking about a cult here. There's really nothing else that needs to be said beyond that.
 
…for now

Let’s just hope they are overruled by a real judge quickly so they don’t have to go through the embarrassment of Trump ignoring them
 
