Zazen said: Is it safe to say MAGA no longer believes in checks and balances? Click to expand...

It's safe to say MAGA doesn't have, and has never had, any sort of principles. They believe what Trump says and do what Trump tells them to. If that changes tomorrow, then they change with it.The Constitution is sacred and must be followed...until Trump violates it, and then it's meaningless.America First and No New Wars...until Trump wants to invade another country. Then it's okay.Private e-mail servers are tantamount to treason and should be met with extreme justice...until Trump decides to store hundreds of classified documents in his house and then send a gaggle of unvetted retards on a rampage through the entire federal government. Then it's okay.You're talking about a cult here. There's really nothing else that needs to be said beyond that.